If you're a member of the BTS ARMY, then you definitely know that the Korean musical group is back in full throttle after a brief hiatus. With the future looking brighter than ever for BTS, there's no better time to look back at how the group has grown and evolved over time. They've undoubtedly made a huge mark with their music on a global scale, and fans took to Twitter to celebrate their success on Sunday, Oct. 13. These #BTSPavedTheWay tweets highlight all of BTS' accomplishments over the past several years.

From historic records to sold-out stadiums, BTS has plenty to celebrate over their career. The seven members — RM, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V — have come a long way ever since they released their first album in 2013. Many of their fans have been with them every step of the way as they've toured the world and performed everywhere from Seoul to Mexico City. In honor of the K-pop group's long list of accomplishments, fans headed to social media on Sunday, Oct. 13 to commemorate their accolades. The hashtag #BTSPavedTheWay became so popular that it was trending worldwide on Twitter, proving that this group is a global phenomenon that's not going away anytime soon.

Twitter user @CristyNa87 shared tweets about BTS' chart-topping record, Map of the Soul: Persona, which has occupied the coveted No. 1 spot on the Billboard Charts for a whopping 13 weeks in total.

The K-pop group has made a lasting difference beyond just the music industry. Even the President of South Korea gave a shoutout to the artists during a Sept. 17 speech in Seoul, pointing out that "BTS paved the way for such an innovative business model that they communicate with fans directly."

BTS has even made the cover of TIME Magazine in 2018, in a feature story accurately named "How BTS is Taking Over the World." Fan @voixdefleur noted, "BTS managed to break the mold, mobilize a culture movement and inspire people around the world with their unwavering sincerity, talent and charisma. They happen once in a lifetime. They will NEVER be replicated."

Who could forget when BTS made their first appearance at the 61st GRAMMY Awards in February 2019? The group clearly stole the spotlight and were bursting with energy, even though they had pulled an all-nighter the night before to work on their album. Their devout work ethic has been consistent throughout their career, and is definitely one of the defining characteristics that has paved the way to their current success.

Besides making an impact on a global scale, the group has inspired many fans individually. Twitter user @sorafirstlove wrote: "Those 7 boys have broken stereotypes and have helped millions discover their true selves. Indeed they paved he way in the most humble way."

It's clear that BTS has made an impressive mark in the world with their music — so what's next for the boy band? There's talk about them being nominated for a 2020 Grammy, which seems probable seeing that they've had a historic year. With a fanbase as passionate as BTS' ARMY and musical talent that's off the charts, the sky's really the limit.