Suga may seem like one of the more reserved members of BTS to baby ARMYs, but don't be fooled. Suga has a way with words, and when he has something to say, he says it loud and clear — and it's always impactful. Whether it's from an interview, a VLIVE livestream, or his song lyrics, these BTS Suga quotes for Instagram captions are pure poetry.

Suga is an endless fount of life advice, and ARMYs are always sharing little tidbits of his wisdom on Twitter. In a February 2018 interview with Billboard, he shared one of his most-moving quotes yet. “I really want to say that everyone in the world is lonely and everyone is sad, and if we know that everyone is suffering and lonely, I hope we can create an environment where we can ask for help, and say things are hard when they’re hard, and say that we miss someone when we miss them," he said.

There are more beautiful words where that came from, especially in his song lyrics that authentically explore the ups and downs of life (there's a reason why everyone from MAX to Halsey and IU have lined up to work with him as a writer and producer). Suga's inspiration seems to know no bounds. When gearing up to post your next Instagram pic, you'll want to reference this list.

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

1. "Do not let go of your dream. You are more brilliant than anyone." — July 2019 Weverse response

2. "There is no need to dwell on mistakes made in the past." — Official Japanese fan club letter to V, 2019

3. "There is not a person who doesn't experience a slump." — Dec. 13, 2019 VLIVE

4. "Don't think, just keep going." — Dec. 13, 2019 VLIVE

5. "If we know that everyone is suffering and lonely, I hope we can create an environment where we can ask for help." — February 2018 interview with Billboard

6. "I try not to be influenced by success or popularity." — May 2017 interview with Elle

7. "I only live once, so I live harder than anyone." — Agust D's "The Last"

8. "No one else can take responsibility for you." — February 2018 interview with Billboard

9. "Life is tough, and things don't always work out well, but we should be brave and go on with our lives." - May 2017 interview with Elle

10. "Born in a ditch but rise up a dragon. That's the way I live." — Agust D's "Daechwita"

11. "I hope you don’t forget that giving up decisively also counts as courage." — Agust D's "Burn It"