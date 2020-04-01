When you using video conferencing platforms to stay social, it's always fun to mix it up a bit. There are a variety of virtual backgrounds available to give your calls a boost, and some even put you on the set of your favorite TV shows. These new Bravo Zoom backgrounds, for example, have a couple options that'll make you feel like you're a part of the Vanderpump Rules cast.

The TV network released custom Bravo backgrounds for Zoom on Tuesday, March 31. Whether you're new to Zoom or you've been using the video conferencing platform already, you'll want to know how to use virtual backgrounds to keep your experience fresh. Backgrounds allow you to change up your surroundings with a variety of different vibes to suit the occasion.

To use the feature, get Zoom version 4.6.0 on your Mac or PC computer, or the iOS app version. To use the mobile app, you'll need to have an iPhone 8 or later, or a fifth generation iPad or later. Unfortunately, there is no way to use the virtual background feature on the Zoom Android app yet. Once you've got the application, make sure you've created a Zoom account. Then, sign in and change your background by going to Settings and selecting the Virtual Background tab. Next, you can upload your Bravo background or a royalty-free high-resolution image.

To get the Zoom backgrounds from Bravo, check out the Zoom meetings post on Bravo TV's The Daily Dish blog. In the post, you can right-click on the image you want, save it to your computer or iPhone, and then apply it to Zoom.

1. Vanderpump Rules Sur bar background

Fans of Vanderpump Rules will crave a Pump-tini when they see the bar from Lisa Vanderpump's SUR Restaurant & Lounge. It's been the backdrop to more than a few Pump Rules blow-out fights, and now it can be your video chat go-to.

2. A yacht scene from Below Deck

Viewers have seen the various crews of Below Deck serve clients on yacht charters for seven seasons. So why not work hard and play hard on deck like your fave yachties with this Below Deck yacht background?

3. The Real Housewives of New York City

This background from Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City features some glam lettering. You’ll feel as luxe as the RHONY cast members with this Zoom backdrop.

4. Watch What Happens Live chairs

You can feel like you're on the set of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen with this Bravo Zoom background. There are drinks ready on the table and a view of the colorful carpet and fun conversation pieces on the shelves.

5. The Vanderpump Rules Season 8 promo backdrop

Put yourself in the shoes of the cast with this colorful Vanderpump Rules background for Zoom. You'll recognize it from Season 8 promo photos.

To see more Zoom backgrounds from Bravo, check out the blog page.