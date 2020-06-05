These Black Makeup Artists Have Created Some Of Your Favorite Celeb Red Carpet Looks

Have you ever opened a magazine or watched a red carpet and thought, "Oh my God, that is the most beautiful makeup I've ever seen"? Makeup has that power. And for decades, Black celebrity makeup artists have harnessed that power into an overflowing wealth of makeup looks and trends that have left an indelible mark on the beauty industry — and on all of us who get to see them.

As people come together across the globe to protest gross acts of police brutality and racial injustices against the Black community, it is essential to lift up as many Black artists, professionals, and creatives as possible, in addition to supporting the Black community through consuming resources on being actively anti-racist, vocalizing your support loud and proud, donating to organizations that support Black communities, and more. The Black celebrity makeup artists listed below have spent their lives working tirelessly to create some of the most beautiful works of art the rest of us love to love. A meaningful way to support the Black community is to follow and promote the work of these Black makeup artists and all the other Black creatives out there today and each day after that.

Read on below for the artists behind the best ~lewks~ hitting red carpets, magazines, and feeds everywhere. We'll continue updating this list regularly with even more Black celebrity makeup artists stepping onto the scene.

Sir John

Sir John needs no introduction. Makeup artist to none other than Beyoncé, he has gifted the beauty industry and fans of Beyoncé alike fire makeup look after fire makeup look that is consistently equal parts fun, playful, and undeniably fierce.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Pat McGrath

If you love makeup, you know and love Mother. Pat McGrath's resumé is a seriously lengthy one. She's spent years crafting a flawless beat on a roster of celebrities too long to list here, all in addition to leading the makeup on decades of runways shows and starting her own luxury makeup line in which every drop sells out.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Danessa Myricks

If you love glowing, metallic editorial makeup, you will adore Danessa Myricks' work. The makeup artist is also a photographer, meaning she knows exactly what to do to make a makeup look pop right off a photo. Her expertise with color, glitter, rhinestones, and more are just cherries on top of flawless complexion.

Sheika Daley

Zendaya, Kelly Rowland, Normani, and more all have the most lust-worthy makeup because of Sheika Daley's unmatched skills. From fresh-faced looks to dark and sultry beats and in-your-face color and shine, Daley's artistry knows no bounds.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Porsche Cooper

Porsche Cooper is not afraid to go big or go home with any makeup look, and it's a freaking breath of fresh air. You've seen — and probably haven't forgotten — her colorful approach demonstrated on Andra Day, Winnie Harlow, Mary J. Blige, and so many others

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Mali Thomas

Makeup artist Mali Thomas creates the magic seen on Tiffany Haddish, Lupita Nyong'o, and Nicki Minaj. Notably in Thomas' work (aside from, you know, everything) is the way she so beautifully crafts that lit-from-within glow.

Yolonda Frederick

If you can't stop looking at Jennifer Hudson and Ciara's makeup, you'd better follow Yolonda Frederick right now. She can go from a natural look to a sultry, fierce one in the blink of an eye, and she makes each one stand out all the same.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sam Fine

Sam Fine has ensured big names like Queen Latifah, Gabrielle Union, and supermodel Iman have a look that slays all day for years. With an ability to make every single makeup look appear so classically beautiful, from the complexion to the color story, Fine's work will never be forgotten.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Ashunta Sheriff

It's clear in her work that Ashunta Sheriff is not afraid of having fun with makeup by playing with color and texture and creating something bold out of it. That approach is more than evident in the art she creates on Taraji P. Henson's face.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Michael Anthony

Ariana Grande's makeup in Lady Gaga's "Rain On Me" music video that everyone raved about? Michael Anthony. Pretty much any makeup Katy Perry's worn? Also Michael Anthony. Ayesha Curry's makeup for her COVERGIRL campaign? You get it. Anthony is not afraid of a daring, experimental makeup, and you have no choice but to stan.

Keita Moore

Every face Keita Moore touches is truly a sight to behold, and that's not an exaggeration — just straight facts. He's created ultra-fierce looks for the one and only Iman, metallic masterpieces for model Halima Aden, and classically gorgeous beats for Tiffany Haddish. Who knows what kind of stunning creations the next year will bring?