Black Friday week is here, and as you shop right from your phone, you can also shop discounts for your phone. If you'd like to spice up your iPhone or iPad home screen layout this season, you'll want to take advantage of the special holiday sales on app icon packs. Considering it can take a long time to redesign your home screen, you can save hours and dollars with these Black Friday deals on iOS 14 icon packs for apps — and get that aesthetic look without all the hard work.

Ever since Apple released iOS 14 in September with new features allowing users to customize icons and widgets, users have been reworking their phones with cool designs. Since there are endless ways to organize your home screen, one of the easiest ways to update your iPhone or iPad with a fresh look is by downloading an app pack from a creator on a website like Etsy. The packs feature pre-made app icons so you don't have to take the painstaking effort to make original images for icons.

There are plenty of app packs that are on sale during Black Friday week, and the following deals are all good as of Nov. 25. You can can choose from a variety of aesthetic designs made by creatives, including holiday designs and minimalist themes. To help you shop for your phone's next look, here are some of the top holiday discounts on app icon packs. If you like a look, make sure to snap it up ASAP before the deals end.

1. 60% Off Christmas App Icon Pack

Spread the holiday cheer with this Christmas theme, which features over 10,000 festive icons.

2. 20% Off Natural Blush Aesthetic App Icon Pack

If you're favorite color is pink, you'll want to check out this aesthetic pink app pack. It sports a neutral palette filled with pink and complimentary colors.

3. 40% Off Soft Neutral Theme App Icon Pack

The soft neutral theme features nude-colored icons. Each icon comes in 6 different neutral colors, so you can choose which you like best.

4. 50% Off Forrest Green Nature App Icon Pack

Take a break in the woods with this Forrest Green Nature App Pack. There are over 200 app cover icons, plus matching widgets and a background for free.

5. 30% Off Black Minimalist App Icon Pack

Add a minimalist effect to your gadget with this icon pack. It features only black and white colors so that you can stay distraction free on your home screen.

6. 30% Off Rose Gold Glitter App Icon Pack

Add a sparkle to your home screen with this Rose Gold Glitter Icon Pack. There are 150 app icons in five different color variations for customization.

7. 40% Off Purple Aesthetic App Icon Pack

Transform your home screen into a purple dream with this icon pack. There are 200 app icons that all come in five different shades of purple.

8. 40% Off Thanksgiving Theme App Icon Pack

This Thanksgiving app pack features major fall vibes. It includes 150 icons in six different colors. There are even 10 special Thanksgiving icons, including a roasted turkey symbol.

9. 20% Off Christmas Glitter App Icon Pack

This mega pack includes 300 red glitter and 300 green glitter icons, as well as a mix of white and red and white and green. No matter the combos you choose, your home screen will have the perfect aesthetic.

10. 30% Off Minimalist White Icon App Pack

Go for a minimalist look in winter white with this clean aesthetic pack.

11. 25% Off Blush Light Pink Beige App Icon Pack

If you want just a hint of color, try this discounted blush pink app icon pack with simple icon designs.

12. 60% Off Luxury Gold iPhone Aesthetic App Pack

Add a luxe aesthetic to your home screen with this gold icon pack with a whopping 10,000 icons.

Once you buy your icon pack, you can get to work making your home screen aesthetic AF.