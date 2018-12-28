Folks in New York thought the apocalypse was near when they saw the sky turn bright blue in the middle of the night on Dec. 27. ICYMI, one of Con Edison's substation in Queens underwent an electrical fault on Thursday night that made the sky turn colors, and people who witnessed the phenomenon came to a few conclusions. Based off Twitter, some people thought aliens had arrived at the scene. Others, however, immediately related the scenario to one of Netflix's new movies, Bird Box. In fact, all of the Bird Box Con Edison explosion memes prove that tons of people thought the end was near — and they'll have you reaching for your blindfolds.

Before I get into the memes, let's talk about what actually happened in New York on Thursday night. Contrary to belief, there wasn't an actual "explosion" in Queens, aliens did not invade the city, and the dark force from Bird Box didn't make its way to the Big Apple (phew). Instead, Con Edison's substation at 20th Avenue and 32nd Street in Queens, New York, experienced an "electrical fault" that caused an "electrical arc flash," according to Con Edison. That "electrical arc flash" is apparently what caused the light show in the sky. The energy company tweeted about the incident on Friday, and said,

Last night’s electrical fault caused a sustained electrical arc flash & transmission disturbance. There were no injuries and all the power lines serving the area are stable. We apologize for the disruption to customers.

Thankfully, the New York Police Department confirmed early Friday morning that no injuries were caused by the electrical mishap. Still, people on social media were totally spooked by the situation and turned to Bird Box memes for comfort.

As you can see, plenty of people thought a Bird Box-like scene was coming to New York City when they saw the sky changing colors. But if you haven't seen Bird Box, which hit Netflix on Dec. 21, you might be a little bit confused. Therefore, I'll give you a quick summary of the horror film. In the movie, a dark force contaminates the globe and spreads like a contagious disease, causing a majority of society to commit suicide. Malorie, played by Sandra Bullock, eventually embarks on a mission with two children in pursuit of a safe area. The plot is unsettling, to say the absolute least.

As someone who has already watched the film twice, I can attest that it'll keep you on the edge of your seat. That's why I'm not shocked by the memes that were created on Thursday night. When people in New York saw the sky changing colors (not even a week after Bird Box came out), it's no surprise that they thought the movie was coming true. I would've, too.

I mean, c'mon. It looked pretty creepy.

Thankfully, no aliens touched base in Queens after the electrical fault, and no blindfolds are actually needed in the area. And since no injuries were reported from the incident, you can scan Bird Box memes knowing that no dark forces entered the city Thursday night. That's a relief.