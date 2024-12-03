The Wicked press tour might go down in history as one of the most memeworthy reposted tours of all time. In the last couple of weeks, there’s been the trend of holding space for “Defying Gravity” lyrics, Ariana Grande gently holding on to Cynthia Erivo’s finger, and endless parody videos of Grande and Erivo crying at the drop of a hat any time an interviewer asked them a question.

But beyond all the laughs, fans have held sooooo much space for Erivo and Grande’s fashion choices on the red (and yellow!) carpets. The stars have really played up their respective character’s auras and donned Glinda’s pink looks and Elphaba’s green and black looks throughout each city stop they made.

Because Wicked doesn’t seem to be leaving the zeitgeist anytime soon, let the ladies of Wicked take you on a fashion journey that’ll make you the most pop-ular one at the office or family holiday party.

Goth Meets Whimsy

Let’s start with the Mexico City premiere in early November. Grande looked like a little princess in an iridescent pink Versace gown. Erivo, in Thom Browne, looked like the evil wicked witch her character Elphaba had been misconstrued for.

To channel Grande, whip out that baby pink dress you typically save for summer and add some chic black tights. Or you can take advantage of the fact that no one’s getting married at the holiday party and rock an off-white number that’s winter white and not a pre-Labor Day white.

Erivo’s hood and creepy gloved hands that rise from her shoulders give a goth vibe that you can certainly take with you to the holiday function. Reach for a hooded black dress inspired by Erivo and take the all-black look as an opportunity to rock some seriously standout heels that would even make Dorothy jealous.

Sheer Glam

Erivo and Grande’s looks at the New York premiere on Nov. 14 featured two holiday party standouts: a mesh moment and a Marilyn Monroe-esque glam. (I mean, seriously, doesn’t Grande look like she just stepped off of the “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” set?) By wearing a full-length camisole underneath a fitted mesh shirt, you can wear mesh without being too risque at an office holiday party. You can think of any all-black moment as a fun opportunity to add an unexpected pop of color through your accessories. To emulate Grande’s look, add a chunky faux diamond necklace to any hot pink ‘fit.

Green & Gingham

There’s something so chic about wearing green to the holiday party, but not pine tree or fur green — Wicked green. It’s unexpected and unique, yet it still fits within the holiday party theme. Grande, who wore Thom Browne, did something at the Los Angeles premiere that anyone can replicate at the holiday party: match all of your accessories. Who doesn’t love a monochromatic look? And bonus points if it’s gingham!