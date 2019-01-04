When I was in high school, my backpack was filled with some very key (and very early 2000s) items. On any given day, you could find the following things packed in the outside pocket of my Jansport backpack: oversized black sunglasses, my pink bedazzled flip phone, a fake Louis Vuitton wallet, and a mini bottle of Sweet Pea body lotion from Bath & Body Works. But since my favorite packable lotion became part of the Bath & Body Works discontinued scents club, I've longed for the feeling of nostalgia I get from those old signature smells of my high school locker room.

If you've been searching for dupes to your favorite discontinued Bath & Body Works scents, now's the time to load up on the real thing, because some of the OGs are back and they're on sale for under $6. Whether you were the Cherry Blossom type or you preferred the scent of Tahiti Island Dream, the nostalgic scents that take you back are available for a limited release. And just like that, I've been taken back to a time when pulling out my favorite lotion in the middle of my third period class made me and my friends so excited. Oh, to be young!

Your favorite childhood scents are back at a major discount (literally everything is $4 pretty much) thanks to the Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale, meaning it's time to stop delaying and start stocking up on your beloved lotions, body sprays, and shower gels, because soon they will be gone — again — once the sale ends!

Shop These OG Scents And More For $6 And Under:

Signature Collection Twilight Woods Body Lotion ($4; bathandbodyworks.com)

Signature Collection Brown Sugar & Fig Ultra Shea Body Cream ($5; bathandbodyworks.com)

Signature Collection Tahiti Island Dream Fine Fragrance Mist ($6; bathandbodyworks.com)

Signature Collection Cherry Blossom Shower Gel ($5; bathandbodyworks.com)

Signature Collection Country Apple Body Lotion ($4; bathandbodyworks.com)

But in case you're in the market for a scent that doesn't remind you of the past (new year, new you), there are a ton of regular selects on sale for just $4.

Signature Collection Cucumber Melon Body Lotion ($4; bathandbodyworks.com)

Signature Collection Juniper Breeze Shower Gel ($4; bathandbodyworks.com)

Signature Collection Coconut Lime Breeze Fine Fragrance Mist ($4; bathandbodyworks.com)

Signature Collection Plumeria Ultra Shea Body Cream ($4; bathandbodyworks.com)

Signature Collection Bourbon Strawberry & Vanilla Shower Gel ($4; bathandbodyworks.com)

Signature Collection Wild Honeysuckle Body Lotion ($4; bathandbodyworks.com)

The good news doesn't even stop there. Other deals in the Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale include 50 percent off those 3-wick candles that make a tiny apartment feel expensive AF, plus Wallflower fragrance refills and hand soaps on sale for only $3 each.

So whether you're looking to get your hands on an old childhood favorite or replace it with a brand new scent, there's something at the Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale for you. My only advice is to get to shopping STAT — do what you gotta do to get all the good stuff before it's gone!