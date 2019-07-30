I don't know about you, but I love adding a dash of Baileys Original Irish Cream to my coffee from time to time. Usually, I'll have the boozy beverage for dessert — but it looks like I'm about to add Baileys to my mourning routine. Believe it or not, Baileys Cold Brew Coffee cans exist, and they'll give you that classic "Baileys-in-your-coffee" taste that you know and love. However, the cans are non-alcoholic, which means you won't have to worry about catching a buzz when you wake up. (You might catch a caffeine buzz, though.)

That's right: Baileys' new cold brew coffee cans are non-alcoholic, but they seem just as delicious their boozy bottled cousin. According to Amazon, the coffee comes in two flavors: Salted Caramel and Irish Cream. Each "premium coffee" selection is made with 100% Arabica coffee beans, which means you'll get your morning pick-me-up with every sip. In addition to coffee, the cans also contain milk — so it's best to keep 'em refrigerated after opening them. For a complete list of ingredients, check out Amazon's product page and click on the "Ingredients" visual for each flavor.

As you can see, these cold brew coffee cans do the work for you. They mix the delicious flavors of Baileys Irish Cream with cold brew coffee, creating non-alcoholic sips that you can start each and every morning with. Whether you like the classic taste of Irish Cream or prefer some extra saltiness, Baileys has your back.

Now, you're probably wondering where you can buy Baileys Cold Brew Coffee cans. (I don't blame you; I'd love to add 'em to my fridge.) According to the @CandyHunting Instagram account, the cans have been spotted at Meijer stores — so go ahead and check if your local Meijer is selling them. According to the snack account, the cold brew will "likely hit other stores very soon," so keep your eyes open. Elite Daily reached out to Diageo (Baileys' parent company) to see where the Cold Brew Coffee cans are being sold, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Still, there's one more place where you might be able to find the cans in the future: Amazon. As I previously mentioned, Baileys Cold Brew Coffee Cans are listed on Amazon — but they're currently unavailable (sigh). However, if you provide Amazon with your email address, the company will let you know when they're back in stock. When the cans were available on Amazon, they were reportedly being sold in 12 packs for $28.68, per Bustle. Cross your fingers that they'll be available on the platform again soon.

If you love the taste of Baileys and would rather sip on something boozy, have no fear. The company recently unveiled mini bottles of its Original Irish Cream liquor (aka Baileys Minis), which come in convenient packs of three. Unlike the cold brew cans, the 34-proof Baileys bottles have an ABV of 17%, which means you must be at least 21 years old in order to drink them. If you opt for these ones, drink responsibly.