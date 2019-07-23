I don't know about you, but my go-to autumn beverage is Baileys. Whether I'm adding it to my decaf after dinner or pouring it over ice for dessert, it's the perfect booze-infused drink for the cold months. However, it doesn't need to be chilly outside in order to enjoy the whiskey-infused drink. In fact, these Baileys Minis Original Irish Cream bottles are here to make your summer a little bit sweeter. Plus, thanks to their convenient new size, they're perfect for those BYOB parties that you have coming up.

Before I get into detail, let me make one thing clear: According to the product's packaging, Baileys has a 17% ABV, which means you must be at least 21 years old to buy or drink it. (It's the law in the United States, you guys.) Sure, the Original Irish Cream liquor might taste like a sweet, chocolatey milkshake — but it contains "aged Irish whiskey," so drink it responsibly.

OK, now that I've gotten those details out of the way, I can talk about the cute-AF Baileys Minis. For starters, the small bottles of Baileys — which appear to be on the newer side — contain 100 milliliters of the good stuff. According to Baileys' website, they're sold in three-packs that are perfect for on-the-go boozing. (Just wait until you're at the party before you pop a bottle open.)

Baileys Minis 3pk/100ml Bottles $9.99 | Target Buy Now

If the size of the bottles doesn't already have you sold, maybe Baileys' online description will. Describing the sweet sips, the company's website says, "Whether you chill them in the fridge for tonight or grab some on the go, Baileys Minis with Original Irish Cream liqueur are the perfect little treat." Yup, I'll totally store some of these in my fridge and have some for dessert.

Those of you who like the sound of that might be wondering where you can buy the Baileys Minis. In order to find a retailer near you that's selling them, head to the company's product page on its website (found here). Once you're there, hit the "BUY NOW" button and enter your location information in the search bars that follow. If you can't find a local store that's selling the bottles, you can search for them on Drizly or ReserveBar.

That's not it, though. You can also buy the Baileys Minis at Walmart and Target by visiting each store's website and checking if they're in stock. Apparently, a three-pack at Walmart is going for $11.98, and a three-pack at Target is going for $9.99. With that being said, it seems like the price of the bottles varies from store to store.

Now that you know where to get the Baileys Minis, you're probably wondering what you can do with them. Thankfully, the Baileys website provides tons of food and drink recipes that you create with the sweet liquor. Some of those recipes include the Baileys S'mores drink (which is perfect for campfires), the Baileys Cookie Cocktail, Baileys Irish Coffee, and more.

With that being said, bring a three-pack to your next summer party and start mixing the cocktails. As always, drink responsibly.