To me nothing beats a sex sesh that is just plain fun. Sure, passion and intensity are hot and definitely have a place in my heart, but when it comes to lovers who I remember most fondly, they were always the ones who didn't take themselves too seriously and genuinely seemed like they were having a great time. If that sounds familiar, then chances are you either are or have been with one of the most playful zodiac signs in the bedroom — they ones who know how to keep it light and fun when it comes to sexy time.

These signs tend to be the ones who generally approach life with a lighter, less serious perspective. These are also signs that enjoy a good laugh, including at themselves. They are confident, charismatic, and curious, they like to seek out new experiences and generally just easy going people. In other words, who they are in the world is not all that different to who they are behind closed doors. Does that sound hot? Because it is. Honestly, giggling and just having fun getting up close and personal makes for some incredible foreplay. As for the sex itself, well, just because these zodiac signs are playful, that doesn't mean they are playing around.

ARIES (MARCH 21 TO APRIL 19) Giphy For a fire sign like Aries, life is really just one big adventure. This sign loves to explore and get the most out of every experience and, of course, that includes in the bedroom. Bold and enthusiastic, this sign does what they want when they want, so that means whenever they are getting it on they are thrilled to be there and want their partner to feel the same way.

GEMINI (MAY 21 TO JUNE 20) Giphy If it isn’t fun, Gemini isn’t doing it. Period. So, when you are with one, get ready to have a great time. This air sign will be gone like a breeze if they aren’t feeling engaged, mentally stimulated, or totally enjoying themselves. Thanks to their versatility and wit, Gemini’s enthusiasm is infectious. They are eager lovers and legendarily clever, so there will be as much giggling as there is pleasure with this sign. You can’t help but get swept up and off your feet by Gemini's genuine enjoyment of all that life has to offer, particularly in the bedroom.

LIBRA (SEPT. 23 TO OCT. 22) Giphy Libra has a very balanced and easy going attitude towards life, and that vibe definitely extends to how they approach sex, so it's never stuffy and overly serious. That's not to say they are a clown in the bedroom; in fact, this sign, ruled by Venus, has a natural gift for romance and charm. It’s just so easy to fall under Libra’s sexual spell. They are more than willing to please, just be aware they expect full reciprocity in the bedroom.