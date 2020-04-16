When your Zoom call is about to happen, you're focusing on getting your computer setup organized and having the right link to join. You're not necessarily focusing on your setting, but with these Airbnb Zoom backgrounds, you can now be virtually transported to dreamy places across the globe.

Whether you're enjoying happy hour with friends or a long-distance date night with bae, it's fun to add a virtual background into the mix. Through your Zoom settings, you can use any image on your computer as a virtual background, so it looks like you're wherever your picture is. You could use photos of your favorite restaurants for a virtual brunch backdrop, or transform your apartment into the home of your favorite TV character. The possibilities are endless, but if you'd like to satisfy your wanderlust, use any of these Airbnb homes as your virtual background.

All of these backgrounds are actual images of Airbnb homes, so it may even influence where you'd like to go on your next vacay. From glass pods in the mountains of Peru to a cozy lakeside home in Ireland, you're sure to find a spot that'll make your travel-loving heart skip a beat. Go ahead and try it out for your next work meeting or virtual bestie catch-up.

1. A Beautiful Home In The Medieval Luberon Village In France Airbnb This gorgeous home in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France can be your new virtual home. It has a very bright and airy vibe with the white bedspread, desk, and curtains that border the large windows. This is the perfect backdrop if you're looking for a calming aesthetic.

2. A Modern Lakeside Space In Ireland Airbnb This lakeside home in Ireland will seriously float your boat. The property itself is a five-bedroom, two-story home situated next to Lough Guitane Lake. This virtual background shows the views from just one of the bedrooms. Imagine waking up to the sunshine spilling into your room as you enjoy your cup of joe. Now, you can virtually.

3. Casa Meztitla In Mexico Airbnb Pretend you're chilling in a rainforest while you use this virtual background of Casa Meztitla in Mexico. This patio within the home has large windows that open up, so you can enjoy the sights and sounds of nature. Stream some soothing rainforest sounds, and it'll be like you're actually there.

4. A Bamboo House In Bali Airbnb For an adventurous Zoom background, you might want to choose this bamboo house in Bali, Indonesia. In reality, this mansion has five bedrooms, a bamboo bridge, and a gorgeous pool area. It's a dream getaway, and now you can live out your fantasies at home with this virtual background of the open living room.

5. Skylodge Adventure Suites In Peru Airbnb Another really unique stay featured on Airbnb is this Skylodge suite in Peru. This capsule on top of the mountains provides one of the most gorgeous views, and you can impress your friends for your next brunch hangout by virtually being there.

6. A Birdbox Home In Norway Airbnb Airbnb is known for featuring a variety of once-in-a-lifetime stays, and this Birdbox home in Norway is definitely one of them. Trick your friends into thinking you're chilling in this cool home in the mountains.

7. A Vintage Hollywood Home In LA Airbnb Channel those Hollywood vibes with this virtual background of a vintage home in Los Angeles. Situated in the Hollywood Hills, you not only get a gorgeous view of the city, but the sun shining through a stained glass window in this living room scene.

8. A Space With Breathtaking Views In New Zealand Airbnb Chill out during your next Zoom meeting virtually in this home in New Zealand. This particular background image shows off the sun room that has windows on the walls and ceiling.