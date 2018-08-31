A Star Is Born is one of those perennial Hollywood films that gets remade for every generation, a story born of the culture of the movie business, with the older successful man taking the young ingenue under his wing, only to see her career soar while his falters. Originally made in 1937 with a script penned by the legendary Dorothy Parker, it was remade in 1954 with Judy Garland, in 1976 with Barbra Streisand, and now in 2018 with Lady Gaga. Each has an iconic soundtrack to go with it, and the A Star Is Born soundtrack details for this year's film suggests it will stand as tall as its predecessors.

The original 1937 film, starring Janet Gaynor, was Hollywood oriented, with rumors at the time it was based on the marriage of A-list star Barbara Stanwyck and her fading 1920s era vaudeville comedian first husband Frank Fay. But it still had the iconic song "A Star Is Born" sung by Buddy Clark.

The remake with Judy Garland took advantage of her singing talent and made it more about breaking into musical theater and movies. This is the version selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress and is considered one of the greatest films of its generation. The fleshed out iconic soundtrack reflects the more musical bent with tunes by Ira Gershwin and has been re-released many times over throughout the decades it has never technically been out of print.

Barbra Streisand's remake took it further, eliminating the Hollywood angle. Her character is a folk singer, and Kris Kristofferson is a 1960s style rock star. She redid the soundtrack with all new songs, written by 1970s era songwriter Paul Williams as well as her own self-penned tracks.

The newest edition, which was produced and directed by Bradley Cooper after languishing in development hell for years, follows the track Streisand set out and once again focuses on the world of music, this time with country artists. Once again, the soundtrack has been recreated from the ground up to match, with songs penned both by Cooper and by Lady Gaga on the album.

Here's the full track list:

The 34 track album has 15 "dialogue" tracks (Those are the ones in italics on the list) and 19 songs. Though they don't use any of the songs from the previous film versions, there is a nod to Judy Garland in the second dialog track entitled "Somewhere Over The Rainbow." Four of the musical tracks are written by Cooper, and 13 have Gaga credits as at least having co-written. It also features other contemporary artists of our era like Mark Ronson, Julia Michaels, Jason Isbell, Lori McKenna, and Lukas Nelson, son of the legendary Willie Nelson.

You can hear parts of the soundtrack in the trailer.

The A Star Is Born soundtrack is available for pre-order, and is due to arrive on all platforms on Oct. 5, 2018, the same day as the film arrives in theaters.