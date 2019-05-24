With Memorial Day coming up on Monday, May 27, you probably have a lot of activities planned on your day off. Maybe you're heading down to the beach, or perhaps you might be hosting a rooftop BBQ, or there's a chance you're going for a hike in the great outdoors. No matter what you're doing, you will most definitely be in need of a little fuel along the way, and in honor of the May holiday, there are a ton of food deals for the weekend. If you haven't already perused each and every one of these nine Memorial Day 2019 food deals, they're definitely worth taking a look at, to get some cheap options for the weekend.

Whether you're in the mood for sandwiches, snacks, or sweets, there are seriously so many options to tide you over during Memorial Day weekend, which really starts on Friday, May 24. Maybe you'll be spending time with family and won't even need to go out and grab food — but let's be honest — these deals are pretty fantastic, and you won't want to miss out on them. Regardless of your plans, these are definitely worth taking advantage of, so make sure to check them out for yourself, below.

1. $4 Off Chipotle Delivery Via Postmates Chipotle Chipotle is looking to settle the classic debate between two all-time favorites — burritos and burrito bowls — by allowing fans to vote, according to the brand. Yes, you heard that correctly, and to do so, simply open the Postmates app, and place your Chipotle order. Use the promo code TEAMBURRITO or TEAMBOWL at checkout, and you’ll get $4 off your order through through Sunday, May 26. Oh, and if you're one of four lucky winners, you could get free Chipotle all summer long.

2. Free Short Shake At Potbelly Potbelly Since the Friday before Memorial Day is widely dubbed the "unofficial start of summer," Potbelly Sandwich Shop is coming in clutch by offering fans a free short shake with any purchase in shop between Friday, May 24 and Sunday, May 26, according to an email from the chain. To get the deal, the brand recommends telling the cashier that it’s Free Shake Weekend, and they'll give you that sweet shake.

3. BOGO Sandwiches At Potbelly Potbelly Sandwich Shop Memorial Day also falls during grad szn, and Potbelly Sandwich Shop wants to celebrate your biggest accomplishment yet. Between Monday, May 27 and Sunday June 2, per the chain, they're giving all grads BOGO sandwiches, upon presenting a tassel or student ID. Looks like all that hard work did pay off!

4. Half-Priced Cookie Sandwiches & Shakes At Sonic Sonic If you have a raging sweet tooth like I do, you'll be happy to hear that participating Sonic locations have — once again — brought back the famous Sonic Treat Nights. You can get 50% off Cookie Sandwiches and Hand-Mixed Master Shakes through Monday, Sept. 2, so you can add a discounted sweet treat to your Memorial Day weekend plans. And if you don't think I'll be getting in on this, you thought wrong.

5. $2 Coolattas At Dunkin' Dunkin' This Dunkin' offer has been running all May long, and it will last through the holiday, ending on Tuesday, May 28. Participating Dunkin' locations are currently offering Coolatta frozen beverages of any size for only $2 all day long. TBH, it's the only way I want to cool off this weekend.

6. Double Rewards Points On Drinks At Dunkin' Courtesy Of Dunkin' Like I said before, Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, and to celebrate, Dunkin' is offering double DD Perks Rewards points on a variety of drinks. You heard that right — according to the brand, you can earn 10 points per dollar (rather than five) on any Iced Coffee, Iced Tea, or Cold Brew, sized medium or larger, between Saturday, May 25 and Monday, May 27.

7. 60% Off Select Baskets At Godiva Courtesy Of Godiva In honor of the springtime holiday, you can get 60% off select chocolate baskets and towers at Godiva for a limited time, according to the brand. And whether you are supplying dessert for a weekend picnic, or if you're simply preparing for Father's Day, this is undeniably a sweet way to celebrate.

8. Free Candy Cubes At Sugarfina Sugarfina Between May 13 and May 27, you can get one free small candy cube at Sugarfina when you spend $20, according to the brand, or three free small candy cubes when you spend $40. This promotion is available in-store and online in the U.S., and to ensure you get the deal online, enter the code CANDYCUBES at checkout. Keep in mind that free cube flavors are subject to availability.