As a nature enthusiast and animal lover, sustainability is a global issue that's near and dear to my heart. Although I would love to save the planet singlehandedly, progress can only be made if people work together. While recycling, taking public transportation, and conserving electricity are all good places to start, another way to help is by purchasing a reusable straw as opposed to using disposable plastic ones. And if you're interested in getting a reusable straw for yourself, check out these 7 eco-friendly reusable straws. Mother Earth and I will both thank you later.

By now, you've probably heard that the use of disposable plastic straws is detrimental to the environment. According to National Geographic, 500 million straws are used everyday in the U.S. alone. And since they aren't recyclable or biodegradable, they're dumped into landfills where they aren't able to break down. Eventually, they make their way into oceans and waterways. (You've probably seen that heartbreaking photo of the turtle with a straw stuck in its nose). Anyway, plastic straws have proven to be a major problem, which is why it's our responsibility to do what we can. One really simple fix is to transition to reusable straws, and that doesn't mean you're relegated to using paper ones with pretty designs that nearly instantly dissolve in your drink. I've rounded up seven solid alternatives for you here.

1. Silicon Drinking Straws ($8.95, Amazon) Amazon These Flathead Silicon Drinking Straws are easy to clean, fit into both tumblers and water bottles, and they come in five super cute colors. One pack of 10 straws will cost you $8.95 on Amazon. Each pack comes with a special cleaning device and carrying bag, and they're dishwasher safe. Pro tip: Since they're bendy, you can fold the top and stuff them into a big water bottle.

2. Collapsible Stainless Steel Straws ($8.71, Amazon) Amazon Senfhome Collapsible Stainless Steel Straws are foldable and easy to clean, as they come with a special cleaning brush. A two-pack includes both blue and black straws, and will only cost you $8.71 on Amazon. Since they're super compact, you can keep them in your purse at all times.

3. Reusable Plastic Straws ($6.98, Amazon) Amazon This pack of 25 reusable straws from AMZSOCKETS comes with super cute colors. They're plastic, dishwasher safe, and they come with a cleaning brush. They're currently available for $6.98 on Amazon, and because they're so cheap, you could even buy a few packs. Maybe you could even bring the extras to any summer cookouts you plan on attending this summer.

4. Stainless Steel Straws ($7.99, Amazon) Amazon Hiware's pack of 12 stainless steel straws come with a special cleaning device, and most importantly, they come in several varieties. Whether you're in the mood for a super long straw or one that bends at the top, they provide a vast selection. At only $7.99 per pack on Amazon, the world is your oyster.

5. Metal Straws ($4.99, Amazon) Amazon VEHHE Metal Straws come in funky tie-dye colors with a sweet drawstring bag and, most importantly, a cleaning brush. For only $4.99 on Amazon for a pack of four, you really can't go wrong.

6. Allyooly Silicone Drinking Straws ($14.49, Amazon) Amazon Allyooly Silicon Drinking Straws fold into a small, pod-like case. The exterior of each straw is made of soft silicon to avoid dental damage, and they come in sick colors. You can buy them for $14.49 on Amazon.