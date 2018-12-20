If you're not craving pizza, then you might want to stock your New Year's Eve bash with some good old burgers and fries. Luckily, there are a handful of chains that you can order from to acquire the goods.

Bareburger, for example, is open on New Year's Eve — and the company delivers. If you're hoping to score one of its burgers, check out the company's location finder on its website. When you find the closest location to you, hit "Order Now," and the site will take you to a page with that location's delivery hours. But before you order, call your local spot and make sure the hours on its website aren't affected by the holiday. My local Bareburger is only open until 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, and the hours of your go-to spot might be different.

Those of you who would rather ring in the new year with a Sourdough Jack can visit Jack in the Box's website and order up. In order to do so, visit the company's location finder and enter your address. Once you do that, the company will use either DoorDash, Postmates, or GrubHub to complete your delivery.

The same goes for other fast-food burger hubs, like Burger King and McDonalds. Both restaurants are open on New Year's Eve and can be purchased through various online ordering sites, such as Grubhub and DoorDash (depending on your location). Before you order, make sure to check the hours of whichever restaurant you choose — because both eateries might close early in honor of the holiday.

Like I said, those of you who decide to order food from a delivery service will have to choose from restaurants that are open on New Year's Eve — and luckily, the apps should only provide you with restaurants that are. If you'd rather order snacks straight from your go-to spot, you'll have to call the restaurant in advance and make sure it's open. Either way, you should have a ton of food establishments at your fingertips to choose from before the ball drops.