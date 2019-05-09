Mother's Day is just around the corner, folks. If you're still looking for last-minute ideas for things to do with or gifts to snag your mom, grandma, or whoever else you consider to be a motherly figure in your life, you're definitely not alone. These five Mother's Day 2019 deals are the perfect way to grab mom something sweet for her annual appreciation day.

Mother's Day 2019 is on Sunday, May 12 in the U.S. The holiday was founded by a woman named Anna Reeves Jarvis in West Virginia and became an official holiday in 1914. The holiday was designed to celebrate the important roles mothers play in the lives of individuals and communities. After becoming popularized in the United States, Mother's Day spread across the world and is celebrated across borders and cultures. While Mother's Day is certainly a day for getting mom flowers or making her breakfast in bed, prominent civil rights leaders have also used the holiday to promote equality for women, stand up for underprivileged mothers, and highlight the need for high-quality childcare, per History.

Regardless of your reasons for celebrating Mother's Day or whoever you celebrate it with, here are five Mother's Day 2019 deals for the perfect last-minute treat for mom.

The MOM Box From Sprinkles

Courtesy of Sprinkles

If your mom has a sweet tooth or is a big cupcake fan, there's no better gift than Sprinkles' MOM Box. The cupcake box features a variety of cupcakes, including flavors like vanilla, Dark Chocolate, Salty Caramel and Red Velvet, and it's topped off with sweet floral and letter decorations to spell out a little love note to mom. The box is on sale until Sunday, May 12 for $50 and can be purchased in stores.

Heart-Shaped Bagels From Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Noah Restaurant Group

There's nothing like saying "I love you" with a delicious bagel, but there's really nothing like saying "I love you" with a delicious heart-shaped bagel. Delicious bagel and coffee chain Einstein Bros. is selling heart-shaped bagels for Mother's Day 2019 at more than 700 locations across the country. To snag these treats, pre-order a half-dozen or baker's dozen of any flavor by May 11 to pickup in stores by May 12. Guests can choose between plain and chocolate chip bagels.

Free KFC Delivery From GrubHub

KFC

If you and mom are in the mood to spend Mother's Day Sunday lounging, watching movies, and devouring all the food, KFC has a great deal for you. Customers who order from the fried chicken chain through Grubhub will recieve free delivery all day, no promo code needed. What better way to tell mom you love her by letting someone else cook the day's meals.

Heart-Shaped Pizza From Fresh Brothers

Courtesy of Fresh Brothers

Fresh Brothers wants you to show your love to mom in pizza form. From May 11 to May 12, the California-based pizza company is selling large heart-shaped pizzas for dine in, carry out, or delivery with holiday-themed pizza cutters to keep things festive. Both items can be yours for $16.50 this Mother's Day.

Up To $30 Off Fitbit Trackers

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

If you want to get mom a fitness tracker that doubles as a smart watch, now is the perfect time to do it. Fitbit is offering up to $30 off on select gifts for Mother's Day 2019 on trackers like the Versa, Charge 3, and Ionic. You can even customize things like color and size to get your mom the perfect fit.

And there you go! Everything you need to make Mother's Day a great one this year for the mothers in your life.