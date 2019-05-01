These 41 Products On Amazon Have 2,000+ Rave Reviews & Are Under $10

In these modern times of free shipping and express two-day delivery, it can be a challenge to refrain from clicking that "Add To Cart" button every time you happen across an awesome product. Even taking the most cursory glance at my bank account is a persuasive argument in favor of fiscal responsibility, which is why I've made a deal with myself: impulse buys are restricted to all the cool products on Amazon that are only $10 — everything else? It's gotta sit in my shopping cart for at least 24 hours before I buy it.

And while that might not sound like a lot of fun, it's all about perspective. Would you prefer to take home a $30 shirt — or would you rather snag yourself a cast iron skillet, anti-chafing balm, and a toilet spray made with 100 percent real gold nano-particles, all for the same price? To me, the choice is simple.

So whether you're looking for hidden gems on Amazon to treat yourself, or you're simply trying to reign in some frivolous spending habits, look no further: I've rounded up some of the most highly-rated products available that won't break your bank account, even if you buy all of them.

1. The Mask That's Carbonated For Extra Cleansing Power Elizavecca Bubble Clay Mask $10 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does the clay in the Elizavecca bubble clay mask help control any excess oil on your skin, but the added carbonation lets this mask reach deep into your pores to remove toxins and other impurities. You only need to wear this mask for five minutes for the bubbles to start getting rid of any unwanted grime or dirt — and it's also great for helping to remove any stubborn blackheads. This really foams up on your face, so it's tingly and fun to wear.

2. A Rolling Massage Stick That You Can Use All Over Your Body Supremus Sports Roller Massage Stick $10 Amazon See on Amazon If your muscles have ever been sore and throbbing after a long, stressful day, then this roller massage stick is an absolute must-have. It relieves pain in your feet, legs, thighs, calves, quads, or back, and is incredible pre- or post-workout. This roller is compact enough that it can easily fit into your carry-on bag or backpack, and because it's handheld, you get to determine how intense or light the massage is.

3. The Patch That Helps Clear Away Unwanted Blemishes Nexcare Acne Cover (36 Pack) $6 Amazon See on Amazon These Nexcare acne covers are excellent at reducing the inflammation in unwanted pimples. These convenient acne patches work like sponges to remove pus and oil, and they cover the actual blemish: so they'll also help prevent you from picking at it. You can wear these patches while you sleep or during the day, and since each one is transparent you can barely tell you're wearing it.

4. A Handheld Fan With Three Different Cooling Speeds NINESUN Mini Handheld Fan $10 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does it feature three different operating speeds (low, medium, and high) to keep you cool in the hot weather, but the NINESUN mini handheld fan also has a built-in LED light on the bottom that you can use as a flashlight. It can be powered using batteries or via a rechargeable USB — and because it can fold up to a full 180-degrees, the compact size makes it perfect for travel or an emergency kit.

5. The Over-The-Door Organizer That Fits Shoes, Crafts, And More Simple Houseware Hanging Shoe Organizer $8 Amazon See on Amazon Maybe you've got a lot of shoes that need organizing, or you're looking to finally streamline your kitchen spices or your arts and craft collection — whatever the case, the Simple Houseware hanging shoe organizer is perfect for you. This organizer features 24 clear pockets that can hold shoes, art supplies, accessories, and more: Plus, the over-the-door design helps to save you precious storage space in your home.

6. A Cast Iron Skillet With Over 13,000 Positive Reviews Lodge Cast Iron 8-Inch Skillet $10 Amazon See on Amazon With over 13,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear that the Lodge cast iron skillet is a winner. Not only does this skillet come pre-seasoned and ready to use right out of the box, but the built-in hanging hole makes it easy to store on any loop or nail when it's not being used. You can use this skillet in the oven, on the stove, or even overtop a campfire. It's an 8-inch pan, meaning it's great for individual servings, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that "I've owned it for eight months now, and it still looks as new as it did eight months ago!"

7. The Wall Adapter With Extra Outlets So You Won't Run Out Of Space GE Wall Plug Adapter Power Strip $10 Amazon See on Amazon Have you ever plugged in a device, only to have the plug block the rest of your outlets, rendering them unusable? Try out this GE wall plug. This adapter triples your available wall outlets (there are six), and the built-in surge protection ensures that your devices are safe from electrical damage. And because you can also mount it to your outlet using a simple screw, you won't have to worry about it falling out because of heavy plugs.

8. A Set Of Peelers Made With Carbon Steel Blades Kuhn Rikon Original Swiss Peelers (3 Pack) $8 Amazon See on Amazon Designed with a carbon steel horizontal Y-blade that stays sharper longer than the competition, the Kuhn Rikon original Swiss peelers are ergonomically-designed to fit comfortably in both your left and right hand, plus each one also has a built-in potato eye remover. One Amazon writes that "the peeler is sharp, cuts with ease, and the slices that it cuts are very thin."

9. The Bottle That Filters Out The Chlorine From Your Water Refresh2go Filtered Water Bottle $7 Amazon See on Amazon With its easy flip-and-sip design as well as a leak-proof lid, this filtered water bottle is a great invention. The built-in filter is made from natural coconut shell carbon that reduces chlorine and funky odors that can be found in plain tap water, and each filter lasts for up to 40 gallons or approximately two months of regular usage.

10. The Toilet Spray That Eliminates Odors Before They Happen Squatty Potty Unicorn Gold Toilet Spray $7 Amazon See on Amazon Just spray the Squatty Potty unicorn gold toilet spray into the bowl before you go — and the blend of natural essential oils will trap any unwanted odors before they hit the air, keeping your bathroom smelling fresh and clean. Made with 100 percent real gold nano-particles (it is named "unicorn gold" for a reason), each bottle is enough to last you 200 trips to the bathroom. It's also septic-safe.

11. A Hamper That Hangs Over Your Door To Save You Space Smart Design Pop-Up Hamper $9 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of using a bulky hamper that takes up space in your closet, try using the Smart Design pop-up hamper. This hamper not only hangs off the back of your door to save you precious closet and floor space, but the breathable mesh design keeps your clothes from becoming musty. The bottom of this hamper also zips open so that it's easy to dump your clothes directly into the washer — plus, it's large enough that it can hold up to three loads of laundry.

12. The Drain Protector Made From Antibacterial Silicone OXO Good Grips Drain Protector $9 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it great for preventing hair from accumulating in your pipes, but the OXO good grips drain protector is also made from antibacterial silicone, which helps keep you and your family safe from any harmful bacteria that could grow in other inferior drain protectors. This drain protector is also weighted so that it stays in place, and the tall dome design makes it compatible with both flat as well as pop-up drains.

13. A Pair Of Shoelaces That You'll Never Have To Tie HOMAR No-Tie Shoelaces $8 Amazon See on Amazon Made from durable silicone that keeps your feet secure and snug inside your shoes, the HOMAR no-tie shoelaces turn your regular shoes into slip-ons with a flexible — and comfortable — fit. They won't break in wet conditions because they're completely waterproof, and in the event they get dirty, just wipe them down with a wet cloth: no washing required.

14. The Clips That Keep Your Cables Organized Blue Key World Cable Clips (6 Pack) $6 Amazon See on Amazon If you're searching for an easy way to organize your cables, look no further than the Blue Key World cable clips. These handy clips help keep your headphones, USB cables, power cords, and more organized so your workspace doesn't turn into a wired mess — and the adhesive on the back of each clip is suitable for practically any type of surface, including glass, plastic, wood, metal, rubber, and more.

15. A Balm That Helps Prevent Any Uncomfortable Chafing BodyGlide Anti-Chafe Balm $10 Amazon See on Amazon Just apply the BodyGlide anti-chafe balm to your thighs, neck, arms, or any other place you tend to experience uncomfortable chafing, and the allergen-free formula will keep your skin comfortable and irritation-free all day long. Unlike other anti-chafe balms, this one is made without any petroleum, lanolin, or mineral oils — plus, it's designed to let your skin breathe so that your pores remain clear and unclogged.

16. The Face Scrub That Leaves Your Complexion Bright And Refreshed Acure Brightening Facial Scrub $9 Amazon See on Amazon The Acure brightening facial scrub is posed to come your new favorite by stimulating new cell growth in your skin, leaving you with a bright and refreshed complexion — in addition to clean pores. Suitable for all types of skin, the formula is completely free from any sulfates or parabens, and it's even vegan as well as cruelty-free. It's made with sea kelp and French green clay.

17. A Shower Cap That's Resistant To Mold Betty Drain Fashionista Shower Cap $7 Amazon See on Amazon Made with waterproof nylon that's also tear-resistant, the Betty Drain fashionista shower cap is not only adorable with its polka dot design — but it's also resistant to mold and mildew so you won't have to worry about any bacterial growth after your shower. This shower cap is also extra-large so that it can accommodate hair of all lengths. One Amazon reviewer raved that it's "neither too snug nor too lose around my head!"

18. The Towel That Helps Cool You Down In Hot Conditions Frogg Toggs Cooling Towel $8 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're at the beach, hiking in the woods, or it's just way too hot outside, the Frogg Toggs cooling towel can provide up to four hours of cool relief simply by getting it wet. Once wet, the hyper-evaporative material in this towel will retain water so that it can cool up to a 30 degree difference, yet it'll still remain dry to the touch so you aren't stuck walking around with a soggy towel.

19. A Sleep Mask Made From 100 Percent Breathable Silk SIPWELL Jersey Slumber Sleep Mask $10 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other sleep masks that can leave your skin feeling suffocated, the SIPWELL jersey slumber sleep mask is made from 100 percent silk that allows your skin to breathe while you sleep. Not only does this mask shield your eyes from outside light, but it also exerts minimal pressure on your face. The soft elastic strap is adjustable for a customized fit, and one Amazon reviewer noted that it blacks out even the most "brilliant sunshine."

20. The Handy Gadget That Sharpens And Hones Your Dull Knives Kitchen IQ Knife Sharpener $6 Amazon See on Amazon Cooking with dull knives is an accident waiting to happen, so why not use the Kitchen IQ knife sharpener to get your blades back to tip-top shape? Unlike other compact sharpeners, this one features one coarse slot with carbide blades that provide a quick touch-up, as well as a second slot with ceramic rods that finely hone your blades. The bottom is non-slip so it stays secure on your workstation as you run your knives through it, and there's even a built-in edge protector that prevents you from accidentally running your knives across your countertop as you slide them through.

21. The Insect Repellent That's Completely Fragrance-Free Sawyer Products Insect Repellent $6 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it formulated with 20 percent Picaridin (which can be more effective at keeping away insects than DEET), but the Sawyer Products insect repellent is also completely fragrance-free so you won't wind up smelling like, well, insect repellent. This spray is great for keeping mosquitoes, ticks, and more away for eight to 12 hours. Bonus: it won't stain your clothing, backpacks, or any other synthetic fabrics.

22. The Armband Case That Protects Your Phone From The Elements Tribe Cell Phone Armband Case $10 Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for hiking, jogging, or running on a treadmill, the Tribe cell phone armband case can fit the iPhone 6S and up, as well as the Galaxy S6 and its newer models. Unlike other armband cases, this one allows you to use the touchscreen without having to take your phone out — plus, the premium mixture of Lycra and neoprene make it both water-resistant and comfortable to wear.

23. A File That Removes Thick, Callused Skin From Your Feet Microplane Pedicure Rasp $10 Amazon See on Amazon Sure — you could shell out for a pedicure, but why not save yourself some money and use the Microplane pedicure rasp instead? This lightweight file is strong enough that you don't need to soak your feet prior to use, and it's great for powering through thicker callouses. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "it only takes a couple of minutes to work off the dead skin, and you will be shocked after the first swipe on your foot!"

24. A Set Of Mesh Bags That Help Keep Your Laundry Organized BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (5 Pack) $8 Amazon See on Amazon Not only can you use the BAGAIL mesh laundry bags to separate your socks from your intimates in the washing machine, but you can also use them to help organize your luggage while you travel. Each order comes with one extra-large bag, two large bags, and two medium bags — and you can transfer them from your wash to the dryer without having to worry about the material being damaged.

25. The Molds That Leave You With Round Spheres Of Ice Tovolo Sphere Ice Molds (2 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Regular ice cubes melt quickly and leave your drink diluted, but the Tovolo sphere ice molds create thick, ultra-slow melting balls of ice that are perfect for whiskey, punch bowls, or any fancy cocktail (or mocktail). The leak-proof design ensures that these molds won't leak all over your freezer while they solidify, and the flexible silicone construction makes it easy to pop each sphere out without cracking the mold itself.

26. A Convenient Handle That Attaches To Your Tumbler F-32 Tumbler Handle $6 Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever looked at your tumbler and thought "Man, I really wish this had a handle," then I have the perfect product for you. The F-32 tumbler handle will fit onto any 30-ounce tumbler, and the extra-thick anti-slip rubber ensures that it won't slip out of your hands as you go about your day. Ergonomically-designed to fit comfortably in your hand, it's made from completely BPA-free, recyclable materials.

27. The Organizer That Helps You Keep Track Of Your Jewelry MISSLO Hanging Jewelry Organizer $8 Amazon See on Amazon With 32 clear vinyl pockets and 18 hook and loop enclosures, the MISSLO hanging jewelry organizer is a great option for anyone looking to keep track of their jewelry — so it doesn't become a tangled mess. It's great for people with limited vanity or counter space, because you can hang this organizer off a closet rod (or even from a nail in your wall), and reviewers store their cosmetics in it as well.

28. A Bowl That Lets You Cook Pasta In The Microwave Sistema Microwave Bowl $9 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of dirtying up a bulky stovetop pot, why not use this microwaveable bowl to cook your pasta, soups, stews, veggies, and more. This convenient bowl has a built-in steam release valve on the lid that allows your food to heat up without splattering all over the inside of your microwave, and the cool-touch easy-lift tabs make it easy to chow down while your meal is still piping hot.

29. The Handy Lights That You Can Stick Practically Anywhere OxyLED Closet Lights (4 Pack) $7 Amazon See on Amazon Sure, they're advertised as closet lights, but you can stick the OxyLED closet lights practically anywhere — put them on the sides of your mirror to help illuminate your vanity while you apply makeup, or even attach them to the undersides of your cabinets for some quick kitchen lighting. Each light is powered by three AAA batteries so you don't have to worry about installation, and the included 3M adhesive ensures that these lights stay securely fastened wherever you place them.

30. A Collapsible Cover That Protects Your Microwave From Splatter Tovolo Collapsible Microwave Cover $8 Amazon See on Amazon You could have the cleanest kitchen in the world, but a dirty microwave is still a dirty microwave — so try using the Tovolo collapsible microwave cover to protect the inside from any stray splatter. Unlike other microwave covers, this one collapses down so that it's exceptionally easy to store, and it's heat-resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. BPA-free and large enough that it can accommodate most plates and bowls, it even has built-in ventilation holes so that your food can properly steam while it cooks.

31. The Container That Keeps Your Bread Soft And Fresh Progressive Bread Keeper $10 Amazon See on Amazon This brilliant bread keeper expands up to 11 inches, so it's great for keeping many different loaves, pastries, and other baked goods soft and fresh. The built-in air vent is adjustable so you can customize how much air gets inside this keeper, and each order even comes with a bread board so that cutting slices is easy as well as convenient.

32. A Tongue Scraper Made From Durable Stainless Steel Dr. Tung's Tongue Cleaner $3 Amazon See on Amazon If your mouth just never feels clean enough — try using the Dr. Tung's tongue cleaner to scrape any unwanted odor-causing residue off your tongue. Made from durable stainless steel that's both rust- and corrosion-resistant, this scraper has a curved edge that won't irritate your tongue as you scrape it along, and the handles can be squeezed for comfort and customized pressure.

33. The Tool That Makes It Easy To Remove Stubborn Blackheads Utopia Care Blackhead Remover $7 Amazon See on Amazon Made from dermatologist-grade surgical steel that won't rust over time, the Utopia Care blackhead remover is a chemical-free way to easily get rid of stubborn blackheads. The anti-slip handle gives you extra control and precision as you work — plus, it's ergonomically-designed to fit comfortably in your hand. The tool is even coated with a 100 percent antibacterial coating, so the likelihood of an allergic reaction (or any other sensitive skin issues) is decreased. Just make sure to sanitize it with alcohol after using it.

34. A Moisturizing Lip Balm Infused With Vitamin E Maple Holistics Therapeutic Lip Balm (4 Pack) $8 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does the aloe vera, sunflower oil, and cocoa butter help keep your lips moist, but the Maple Holistics therapeutic lip balm even goes the extra mile by adding in vitamin E, which helps to repair dry, chapped lips. Each order comes with four flavors (pomegranate, acai berry, vanilla, and peppermint), so you can switch it up depending on your mood — and the formula is completely free from any parabens, gluten, or soy.

35. The Stain Remover That Doesn't Rely On Harsh Chemicals To Clean Your Clothes Puracy Laundry Stain Remover (3 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon With a formula derived from plants that's completely non-toxic, non-bleaching, as well as vegan and biodegradable, the Puracy laundry stain remover is a great option for anyone looking to clean their clothes without having to rely on harsh chemicals. And while it's gentle and hypoallergenic, this stain remover is extremely effective at removing stains from oil, tomato sauce, red wine, pet accidents, and more. It's even safe to use on delicate fabrics.

36. A Pair Of Insoles That Absorb Shock So Your Joints Don't Have To Dr. Scholl's Massaging Gel Insoles $10 Amazon See on Amazon Made with gel technology that provides some extra cushion for your feet, the Dr. Scholl's massaging gel insoles help absorb shock as you run, hike, or simply just stand on your feet for hours at a time. Not only will your joints thank you for wearing these, but the insoles are also contoured so that they provide extra arch support — plus, you can easily trim them to fit into work boots, sneakers, and more.

38. A Muffin Pan Made With Durable, Flexible Silicone Zilomax Muffin Pan $8 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas it can be easy for your muffins and cupcakes to get stuck to the edges of a traditional metal pan, the Zilomax muffin pan is made from durable silicone that's naturally non-stick as well as antibacterial. The flexible design also makes it easy to pop your baked goods out once they've finished cooking, and the silicone itself is heat-resistant all the way up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

39. The Meat Thermometer That Gives You A Reading In Just Five Seconds ThermoPro Meat Thermometer $9 Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for home cooks and professional chefs alike, the ThermoPro meat thermometer takes the guesswork out of how done your meat is — and the food-grade stainless steel probe gives you a quick reading in five seconds or less. Rust- as well as corrosion-resistant, this thermometer will automatically turn off after 10 minutes in order to preserve its battery, and you're not solely limited to using it on meat since it can also be used when baking pastries, making candy, or even brewing coffee.

40. A Deodorant That's Organic As Well As Completely Vegan Green Tidings Natural Deodorant $8 Amazon See on Amazon Organic and vegan, the Green Tidings natural deodorant is also completely free from any gluten, soy, parabens, aluminum, and mineral oil. There are zero artificial colors in this deodorant, and the added coconut oil helps moisturize your skin while simultaneously being anti-microbial, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory. Amazon reviewers love the lavender scent.