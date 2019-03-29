Ready for new beginnings? It might not seem like it, but spring is here. We're well into Aries season, and there's a powerful new moon headed our way. Although, before we move forward, I have to mention... these four zodiac signs will have the worst new moon in Aries 2019: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, and Pisces. Now, before you think of the absolute worst, just know that there's always a silver lining. Besides, these are general predictions for the sun signs; meaning, feel free to read your moon and rising sign's horoscope for reference, OK? In the meantime, here's the 411 on the upcoming new moon.

For starters, the new moon in Aries will be taking place on Apr. 5, at exactly 4:50 a.m. ET. More importantly, Aries is the first sign in the zodiac, and I personally don't believe in coincidences. It's no wonder those born under the sign of Aries are natural-born leaders, and trend setters. This cardinal fire sign is ruled by red-hot Mars, planet of action, desire, passion, and physical expression. On that note, how can you take Aries' rush of adrenaline, and incorporate its essence into your new beginning? Interestingly enough, that is what the new moon is all about.

Come to think of it, the new moon phase pretty much speaks for itself. This is a brand new moon cycle, and an opportunity to start again. In my experience, the best part about this is, the phases of the moon provide both the consistency, and the power of manifestation. What I mean by that is, if you make it a point to start something on the new moon, you will more than likely see it come to fruition during the full moon phase. Trust me, I have seen this happen time and time again.

If you set your intentions now, you could see final results during the full moon in Aries in October. However, one last thing, as this new moon will be making a square to Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node in Capricorn. Put it this way: Saturn in Capricorn is restructuring authoritative systems, and Pluto in Capricorn is regenerating our previously-set foundations. In regards to the South Node, the Astro Twins described it perfectly when they said, "the key is to use your South Node as a springboard into your North Node destiny," as this is a representation of something that needs to be released.

Now, if Aries is a symbol of our inner warrior and individuality, how could we start fresh with Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node involved? Well, I believe this group of celestial villains is here to help us push through the barriers standing in the way of our highest truth. For instance, where do you lack strength? What are you afraid of pursuing? What parts of you do you need to release in order to live your best life? Fact is, we're all shedding skin these days, and if you ask me, I think this is just the beginning.

Nevertheless, here's what the new moon has in store for these four signs:

Cancer: You're Stressing About Your Career

You know your mission in this lifetime, and everyday you're getting closer and closer to it, Cancer. However, for once, do yourself a favor, and stop thinking about everyone but yourself. Instead, focus on your personal goals, and what aligns with your individual truth. Also, not everyone is going to approve of you, and that's fine. This is your chance to stand up for yourself, and follow your destiny.

Virgo: You're Licking Your Hidden Wounds

There's a lot coming to the surface for you these days, and while you prefer to sweep things under the rug, I'm afraid you have no choice but to face these, as Tori Amos would say, "little earthquakes" once and for all. Where do you feel defeated? How can you regain your strength? Are you being authentic with yourself? You need to free yourself of something, and I have a feeling it has to do with self love, whether it be romance, creative expression, or your inner child.

Capricorn: You're Doing Everything You Can

Capricorn... you are such a powerhouse. This is not a pity party, but I want you to know that I see you. I see all that you're experiencing, and going through during these Saturn, Pluto, and South Node adventures. Not easy is an understatement, but hey, the universe doesn't give you more than you can handle, right? You're finally seeing the light, but you feel as though you have no where to turn, given the current circumstances. All I'm going to tell you is, keep fighting, and remember to stay true to your soul foundation. This is your life, and your journey.

Pisces: You're Reflecting On Your Place In Society

You're a mutable sign... not to mention a cosmic hybrid of every zodiac sign that comes before you. What I'm trying to say is, you will never "belong" to just one place, and that's what makes you so special. Besides, why pressure yourself with the constant need to fit in, when that's exactly what you shouldn't be doing? The universe has something special lined up for you, but the only way to obtain that treasure is by stepping out of your comfort zone. It's important to know your place in the world, not when part of a group or clique, but as an individual... and a leader.