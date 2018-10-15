While some of us swoon for bright, sky-blue colors, others prefer to wear the color of night. While many of us would rather don a sundress in the summer, there are those who never put their leather jacket away. These people? Black is their favorite color, and even though everyone says it's not technically a real color, they could care less. They prefer black's mysterious vibe, the way it automatically makes you look like a bad ass, and the way it awakens your inner villain. It matches every emotion in the spectrum, every event in the book, and there's no way the color will ever let you down. Obviously, these zodiac signs love wearing all black the most: Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius. Coincidence that these signs begin in the haunting of Halloween and end deep in winter? I think not.

After all, autumn is when we let go of the bright, colorful sun before winter shrouds our world in darkness. These zodiac signs were surrounded by shadows from the moment they were born. The color black soothes their soul and reminds them where they've come from. Have your doubts? Just take a look in their closet. I'm sure one color will stand out more than the rest.

Scorpio: Only The Darkest Soul Wears The Darkest Color

Is it any surprise that Scorpio prefers the gloomy glow of black over any other color? After all, this sign is ruled by Pluto, god of the underworld. Scorpio also rules over the eighth house of death and rebirth in astrology. Need I say more?

This zodiac sign is always willing to look deeper into darkness. While others shy away in fright, a Scorpio is only intrigued by things that others would consider terrifying or taboo. This zodiac sign is a goth at heart, and the color black describes their love for all things unlovable.

Sagittarius: "Black" Just Says How Little You Give A F*ck

In astrology, Sagittarius is known as the philosopher. Always seeking a deeper truth and absorbing expansive knowledge wherever they can, this zodiac sign is often the deepest and most profound zodiac sign in the room. How great does black look on someone like that?

Their philosophical proclivities often help them worry less and adventure more. Disregarding rules and regulations, they're always searching for a wild experience. What color just lets the rest of the world know that they DGAF what anyone thinks about it? Black, of course.

Capricorn: No One F*cks With You When You Wear Black

Of all the signs in the zodiac sign, Capricorn is definitely the boss b*tch. They radiate an authoritative presence and they make even their superiors feel like subordinates. This sign is ruled by Saturn, the planet of discipline and karma. Black goes so well with a bit of punishment.

Instead of being told what to do, Capricorn prefers instructing others. Why shouldn't they? Everyone else is doing it wrong and a Capricorn knows best. The errors other people make cause a Capricorn to be very disappointed, and no color expresses that better than black.

Aquarius: To You, "Black" Is The Happiest Color In The Rainbow

There's no zodiac who's quite as edgy, eccentric, and abnormal as an Aquarius. After all, they are ruled by Uranus, planet of erratic and revolutionary change. Black just simply goes better with a radical attitude and of course, a dose of rebellious behavior.

This zodiac sign is used to standing out, and in all honesty, they're one of the the likeliest signs to have gone through a "goth" phase in high school. Instead of wanting to fit in, they love shocking others by how different they are. They've always known that they're a raw, uncut diamond.