When I tell someone I write horoscopes for a living, you can't imagine the reactions I get. Sometimes I'm surprised with warm enthusiasm by a fellow astro nerd who's eager to discuss the stars. Other times, I'm met with a subtle eye roll, which makes their negative opinion of my profession obvious. My least favorite reaction, however, is this: "Oh yeah? Then guess what my sign is." Seriously, how am I supposed to know that? We literally just met five minutes ago. Also, that's not how astrology works. Even though I can't guess someone's sign after first meeting them, I do know these zodiac signs are least likely to believe in astrology. If you're a Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, or Capricorn (or have one of these signs in your birth chart), chances are, you may be the type of person to either poke fun at someone's love for astrology or downright dismiss it.

First and foremost, there's nothing wrong with not believing in or being a fan of astrology. I'm not here to convert you. I think it's beautiful that to have your own values and beliefs, and to be honest, I kind of like the fact that astrology is still somewhat a secret club. But if you've got one of the below zodiac signs in your chart, you're likely the kind of person to take your time before believing in something, and for the most part, that's a good thing. But hey, sometimes you've gotta have a little faith. And also, let people enjoy what they want to enjoy. Capiche?

Taurus: They May Not Find Astrology All That Practical

If astrology is not something a Taurus is used to, they're not warming up to the concept easily. They might think that because a horoscope wasn't accurate or they don't "relate" to being a Taurus, it means astrology has nothing to offer them. Taurus is known for being grounded, practical, and realistic, and because astrology is full of nuances, complex ideas, and even magic, they tend to take their time with the subject.

Gemini: They Might Have Trouble Committing To The Belief

On a day when their faith is full of possibility, a Gemini might be totally in love with the mysteriously accurate cycle that is astrology. On a day when they're feeling negative, and possibly even a bit petty, a Gemini might critique astrology. You know all about how Geminis can sometimes be flighty, and their belief in astrology can reflect this. After all, they're ruled by Mercury, planet of logic, and they also have a dual-sided personality.

Virgo: They Tend To Need Proof Something Is Real

When a Virgo is concerned, they care about facts, analysis, and details. If a Virgo takes a fun article about which type of pizza you are, according to your zodiac sign a little too seriously, they might think astrology is total bogus. This zodiac sign tends to want every belief to be 100 percent perfect, and if there are aspects to astrology that don't make sense to them, they'll see it as a sign it's not real. After all, they are ruled by Mercury.

Capricorn: They Prefer To Dismiss Things They Don't Understand

Capricorns are known for abiding by tradition, and they're also known for maintaining a position of authority. If they don't understand astrology, they might just assume it's beneath them or something little kids enjoy. When someone says, "Oh, it's because you're a Capricorn," they might try to find ways to poke holes in your argument, just because they don't want to be "found out." Did you know Caps are secretive? When astrology spills all your secrets, a Capricorn feels vulnerable when they don't want to.