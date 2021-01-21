President Joe Biden didn't waste any time getting down to business during his first official day on the job. Just hours after his Jan. 20 inauguration ceremony, the president settled into the oval office by signing 17 executive orders and actions, several of which were aimed at reversing former President Donald Trump's controversial policy decisions. Here are four things Biden did on his first day in office, which certainly set the tone for his four-year term.

Biden's presidency comes at a particularly difficult time for the nation. As Americans are still dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the nation itself is also struggling to maintain order in the aftermath of former President Donald Trump's chaotic final days in office, which culminated on Jan. 6 in an attack on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump insurrectionists.

Biden, however, seems to be making quick work of dismantling some of Trump's most contentious policies. On Jan. 20, he signed executive orders and actions addressing a wide range of issues, including America's COVID-19 response, financial relief amid the pandemic, environmental actions, civil rights, immigration, and more. While this list only encompasses a few of the actions Biden took during his first day in the White House, it does explain some of his most significant motions.

During his Inauguration Day speech, Biden made it clear that he plans to implement his agenda "with speed and urgency," because America has "much to do in this winter of peril and possibility — much to repair, much to restore, much to heal, much to build," he stated.

1. Rejoining the Paris climate agreement JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images Despite the urgency of the global climate crisis, back in 2017 Trump withdrew from the Paris climate agreement, a multinational accord between nearly 200 nations to voluntarily reduce their overall greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change. Trump withdrew from the agreement soon after he assumed office. "The Paris accord is very unfair at the highest level to the United States," he claimed in a 2017 address. "[It] will undermine our economy," he added, suggesting that it will put the U.S. "at a permanent disadvantage." Rejoining the agreement was one of the first motions on the agenda for the Biden administration, and on Jan. 20 Biden announced that the United States would be back on board. “We’re going to combat climate change in a way we have not before,” he said ahead of signing the executive order, per The New York Times. At the same time, Biden canceled the permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline and revoked oil and gas development at national wildlife monuments, all part of a larger climate plan. Now that Biden has signed the order to rejoin the Paris agreement, the United States will take measured steps to ensure its greenhouse emissions remain at sustainable levels.