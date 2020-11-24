Have you ever dated someone so stubborn, the only way to resolve a fight with them was to just throw up your hands and say "Fine, have it your way"? To say that's frustrating is an understatement and, let's face it, not sustainable. At some point, you're going to need to feel heard and for there to be some hope of finding a middle ground. If that's not happening, it could be time to seek out a partner for whom compromise isn't such a struggle to begin with, like the Myers-Briggs personality types who are good at compromising.

These personality types tend to have a lot of empathy. They're tuned into and value the needs and feelings of the people in their lives. They tend to be conflict-averse and, when it does arise, are eager to find a way to resolve things quickly and amicably. They're also capable of looking at the bigger picture and understand how finding the middle ground is the most effective way for both partners to be happy in the relationship over the long haul. If that sounds like your kind of partner, then keep an eye out for these easygoing and understanding Myers-Briggs personality types.

INFJ (The Advocate)

INFJ has firm values but they've also got a great deal of empathy, so they find that compromise is something that comes naturally. Their relationships are a priority to them, so they're willing to do what it takes to make sure it's a healthy one. They approach all situations with the greater good in mind, so they're comfortable with the give and take that's required to achieve that.

ENFJ (The Protagonist)

ENFJ tends to put their partner's needs above their own. They're very in tune with others' emotions and always seeking to ensure others feel understood and cared for. While they have a very clear idea of what's right and wrong, and are less likely to bend in that situation, they're more than willing to compromise provided it doesn’t go against their morals.

ISTJ (The Logistician)

ISTJ has no trouble compromising because they look at every situation logically. So when they're dealing with an issue in their relationship, they look for logical solutions which involve compromise rather than caught up in their emotions. They're always looking for a middle ground that resolves the problem but where both parties can feel validated and happy.

ISFJ (The Defender)

One of ISFJ's best qualities as a partner is how conscientious they are. They're very loyal and always concerned with how the people they love are feeling. They want harmony and peace in their relationship and try to avoid conflict whenever possible. When issues do arise, they're happy to set aside their ego and find a compromise that works for everyone. They know the faster they do, the sooner there'll be harmony in the relationship again.

Compromise can be challenging for anyone, but if you have a partner who's eager to meet you halfway it can make all the difference. These Myers-Briggs types are most likely to be there waiting for you in the middle.