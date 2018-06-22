These 32 Most-Useful Products On Amazon Solve Gross Everyday Problems

We're all grown-ups here. We can talk openly about the seemingly-gross stuff that all of us have to deal with from time to time. Absolutely no one is immune to sweating, pooping, and basic household germs, which is why I'm thankful for the genius Amazon products that make your gross stuff way more hygienic.

These nasty but necessary items solve everyday problems you didn't even know you had — or maybe you did know, and you've been searching for a solution for them if you don't want to deal with them anymore. Good thing the most genius hygiene products on Amazon get shipped to your house. That way, no one ever has to know that you have ingrown toenails or a fruit fly problem. I mean, nobody really cares — the obvious bonus is the luxury of shopping from the comfort of your own home.

If, on the other hand, you choose to get vocal about these issues, you can join the thousands of reviewers that can't stop raving about these products. It's never been so easy to neutralize your farts or clean up your cat's carpet accidents, and the countless high ratings prove just that. So go ahead — check out these practical products that solve your grossest problems, because you're definitely not the only one experiencing them.