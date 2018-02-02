Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and the stars are already aligning to give some signs a particularly amazing time. These zodiac signs will have the best Valentine's Day, whether or not they're in a relationship. That's thanks to Venus, which will have been in Pisces since February 10. The combination of the sun in Aquarius and Venus in Pisces will cast the rains of universal love down over all of the zodiac signs for Valentine's Day, so everyone is going to be feeling really good and at home in the universe.

These three signs are simply the ones who are going to feel the most of that juicy pink energy on Feb. 14: Leo, Aquarius, and Pisces. And they are the ones who are responsible for spreading it around. Pisces will activate Venus's unconditionally loving energy, while Aquarius will make sure that the joy they feel within is a spread to the collective. The source of this joy will be Leo, whose love has been beaming down on earth ever since the super blue blood moon blossomed in their sign on January 31. Leo's solar energy will also keep people warm in their hearts between these clear and cold Aquarian days.

Here's how each of these signs will experience the day itself.

Leo (July 23 To August 22)

This Valentine's Day, Leo, you will be the one who lights up the room. You're going to want to be particularly clear with yourself about what you are doing there — focus on spreading joy instead of feeding your ego. Tell jokes. Smile your dazzling smile. Give lots of hugs and let your inner flame shine bright. Your community needs your passion and raw energy to keep everybody moving forward through these cold dark days of winter. Aquarius season can have chilling effects on those who can't withstand the last freezing breaths on winter. You are the light that keeps everybody convinced of the sun.

Aquarius (January 20 To February 18)

February winds might be freezing out other signs, Aquarius, but this season has been bringing out the best in terms of your mental capacities. This is the month where you find your true heart's love, but it might not come in the form that you think. Soulmates come in unusual packages and if you don't see yours at first, don't worry. All will be revealed in due time. Even if you're on your own this Valentine's Day, you know that as long as you are a part of the universe you're never really single. Every living thing on earth is connected to you and vice-versa. This is the season where you figure out how to form a lasting relationship with the whole world.

Pisces (February 19 To March 20)

True love is your lifelong journey, Pisces. It's your endless pursuit, the water you hold out in your grail. On Valentine's Day your cup will runneth over with abundance of spirit and good wishes. That's the influence of Venus, and it's up to you to spread the love. You can be something of a miracle worker when you are in the right mood, and this Feb. 14, you might find yourself astonishing those close to you with the strength, sweetness, and bravery of your heart. You might even find that you surprise yourself. Love makes you bold, Pisces. Don't worry about taking the plunge. Whether or not this person turns out to be your soulmate, they'll still be offering you a karmic lesson that will help you spread the joy. We could all take a lesson from you.

