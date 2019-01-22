Happy Valentine's Day... or not? In case you're wondering, not everyone is necessarily fond of this darling holiday. I personally have a lot to say about this, but first, these three zodiac signs will have the worst Valentine's Day 2019, but if you really think about it, it's just like any other day: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. Now, I have no issue surprising my boyfriend with something sweet, or showing up to work with cute greeting cards for my co-workers. I do, however, struggle with the idea that people out there who are still looking for Mr. and Mrs. Right, don't really get the option of ignoring this holiday if they want to.

Let's face it: Valentine's Day is over-saturated AF. I mean, it's everything that's being announced on television, trending on social media, and — don't even get me started on the pink and red Valentine's Day showcase at every single convenient store. It's no wonder that single people start to get anxious once this holiday rolls around. Also, while we're here, can I just reiterate that there's absolutely nothing wrong with being single? You are in your right to wander, find your own happiness, and do what feels right, even on Valentine's Day.

But being in a relationship on Valentine's Day doesn't necessarily mean that you're off the hook. TBH, there's nothing I love more than buying gifts for the people I love, but when I do, it's because I genuinely feel the desire to shower them with love, not because the whole world says it's Valentine's Day. To me, the latter just feels inauthentic. Nevertheless, couples are also faced with unnecessary pressure when mid-February rolls around.

And that concludes my Valentine's Day bash sesh. Thanks for sticking with me. So remember, if you're one of the zodiac signs on this list, try not to take it too personally. You're not alone in not being a fan of Valentine's Day.

Cancer: You're Running Away From The World

Aside from the fact that you're in the midst of some serious restructuring and soul evolution this Aquarius season, chances are, you also won't be in the mood to deal with anyone this Valentine's Day. The moon will be traveling through your secretive 12th house of behind-the-scenes work and subconscious dreams, and well, you may or may not be in one of your crabby moods. On a brighter note, however, this could also be a good time for you to get away, with or without your S.O.

Scorpio: You're In The Mood To Stay In And Never Come Out

Relax, Scorpio. You of all people know what the dark feels like, and well, it's not that serious. Instead, let's turn this energy around, and look on the bright side, shall we? Yes, the sun is getting cozy in your domestic fourth house of home, (so I can see why you'd be reluctant to going out) and the moon is lighting up your emotionally-driven eighth house; hence the introspection. However, Mercury will already be in Pisces, and your expressive fifth house of creativity and romance. So, why not channel your repressed artist, Scorpio?

Pisces: You're Feeling Dazed And Confused

There are two ways of looking at this: first, the sun is energizing and revitalizing your secretive 12th house, which also happens to be your house of rulership. Some of you will feel right at home with this energy, but this could also spark restlessness and lethargy. So, are you going to sulk in your ambiguous feels, or are you going to take advantage of this energy, and get some much-needed rest? It's up to you, Pisces.