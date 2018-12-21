It's the end of 2018, and well, here we are. There's always something to learn, whether it be about ourselves, or the people that surround us. These three zodiac signs will have the worst start to 2019, but I promise you, it's nothing they can't handle: Gemini, Capricorn, and Aquarius. First thing's first: 2019 will never be 2018, so let's get that thought out of the way. On another note, however, we will be given no choice but to learn the true meaning of boundaries, as this will be a prominent theme during the upcoming eclipses of 2019. In fact, some of us might already be feeling this in our core.

For instance, the 2018 eclipses shook up the Leo-Aquarius axis, which basically forced us to embrace our creative gifts and unique light, in order to share it with the masses. (Do you see the Leo-Aquarius theme?) Nevertheless, it isn't over until the fat lady sings, and well, we will experience a total lunar eclipse in Leo on Jan. 21, which will serve as a cosmic finale to this eclipse story. Hint: think back to the first eclipse of this series, which took place on Aug. 18, 2016. How far have you come since, in regards to your creativity and social standing? Reflect on the missing puzzle pieces of your eclipse journey.

Furthermore, the new moon partial solar eclipse in Capricorn on Jan. 5 will be the second of the Cancer-Capricorn eclipses, unfolding throughout 2019, as the first took place on July 12, 2018. The theme of these eclipses is equivalent to the relationship between parent and child, as well as dependency and self-sufficiency. Capricorn bringing the ruthless structure, and Cancer being a symbol of our emotional truth and soul foundation. Something else to keep in mind is, the true node is in Cancer, while Saturn and Pluto travel through Capricorn as we speak. Meaning, there is profound change coming to wherever these two signs fall in our chart.

Anyhoo, here's what's in store for Gemini, Capricorn, and Aquarius:

Gemini: You Need To Trust The Process

Oh, Gemini. You're not always going to have the evidence to back up your decisions, and guess what? You're not alone because neither of us do. We are all spiritual beings, living a human experience, and all we can do is "go with the flow," literally. Surrendering to the unknown isn't your favorite thing to do, but you're going to have to learn. This is a year of intense rebirth for you, so remember, everything you release will come back to you, and in a more positive way. Stop thinking so much.

Capricorn: It's OK To Feel Vulnerable

Stop pretending like everything's OK, even when it isn't. Yes, winter is here, but that doesn't mean it's going to stay dark and cold, on the contrary. The transformation your experiencing is part of your karmic process, and it's time you act with integrity. Hint: don't surround yourself with people who no longer serve your highest purpose. Be authentic with yourself, and with the people around you. Push through this harsh winter with dignity and strength, and guaranteed, you will reap the benefits.

Aquarius: You Don't Recognize Yourself Anymore

Firstly, you are not the hazy fog and anxiety you're experiencing, Aquarius. Not even close. As a matter of fact, the reason you're feeling all of this restlessness, is simply because you're resisting the changes coming your way. Why? What are you afraid of? Granted, you're not the most emotional sign in the zodiac, but unfortunately for you, you have no choice but to reflect on your feels during this time. Hate to sound cliche, but this too shall pass. The only way out is through, and you're the only one standing in your way.