Hello, stargazers. We're here. We made it. We've come this far, so let's keep the momentum going. The reality is, many of us still have a lot of work to do, which reminds me, these three zodiac signs will have the worst November 2018, but it's not the end of the world: Aries, Gemini, and Capricorn. I promise, I'm not being ruthless with you. On the contrary, I am simply here to remind you of your strengths, especially during the moments like this, when you might need it the most. Relax. Nothing is going to happen. It's like I always say, all is cyclical, and we have no choice but to flow with the seasons. So, let's do just that.

The month kicks off with the True Node, often referred to as the North Node, sliding into sensitive Cancer on Nov. 6. For those of you who aren't familiar with this astrological term, the True node is a symbol of our karmic direction, and when it changes signs, there's a vibrational pull that changes along with it. This is a major transit; however, that's not all we've got coming up. On Nov. 8, lucky Jupiter will leave powerful Scorpio, and enter its sign of rulership Sagittarius. Warrior Mars leaves rebellious Aquarius, and enters mystical Pisces on Nov. 15, and on the following day, Venus goes direct in Libra, and hours later, Mercury the messenger will station retrograde.

One thing's for sure: November is going to be jam-packed, but you've got this. Here's what's in store for Aries, Gemini, and Capricorn:

Aries: You Need Some Alone Time

You OK, Aries? I know, you're probably exhausted, and you have every right to be. However, hang in there this month, because you're just getting started. Are you taking good care of yourself? Or are you overextending yourself? The True Node enters sensitive Cancer on Nov. 6, and this energy is putting a lot of emphasis on your family, home life, and emotional well being overall. So, it's your cosmic duty to take it easy. To top it off, your ruling planet slides in ethereal Pisces, and your 12th house of healing, closure, and karmic endings on Nov. 15. Hate to break it to you, but you can go ahead and put the "Do Not Disturb" sign on your door knob. Do you.

Gemini: You're Feeling Hella Retrograde

Oh, Gemini. It's that time again. Mercury stations retrograde on Nov. 16, just hours after Venus, planet of love and beauty, goes direct. Mercury will be traveling backwards through your seventh house of partnerships, and committed relationships in general. Blast from the past? Perhaps, but make sure you don't make any concrete travel plans until Dec. 6, when Mercury goes direct. On a brighter note, and I wanted to save the good news for last, Jupiter enters this area of your chart on Nov. 8, and will stay here for the next 13 months. This is good, Gemini. Jupiter is the planet of luck and expansion, so there's definitely something brewing for you, in terms of partners. In the meantime, let's get through this retro madness, and go from there.

Capricorn: You're Checked Out

Slow down, Capricorn. I don't care about your deadlines, they can wait. Answer me this, when was the last time you sat with yourself, and took a mental health day? Look, there's a lot happening this month, starting with the True Node, as it will enter your astrological axis on Nov. 6, in the sign of Cancer. What does this mean? Well, for starters, the South Node (opposite end of the Truth Node) will be sitting over your sign for the year and change, which means you're about to shed a whole lot more than you expected. Truth is, there's things that need to change in order for you to evolve into your highest self. Don't worry, Capricorn. Jupiter, planet of luck and expansion, enters your 12th house of spirituality and behind the scenes work on Nov. 8. You are healing, inside and out. Let it be.