If you've been following my work for a while now, you probably already know how much I love and adore new moons. While full moons can feel way too emotional and overwhelming, a new moon feels optimistic and free. It's when anything feels possible, and even if nothing is unfolding the way you wanted it to, the new moon is always setting you off on a new path. However, no matter how positive something can be, there's always someone who feels challenged by the change, and these zodiac signs will have the worst new moon in Pisces 2019: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. Whether any of the following fall under your sun or rising sign, you'll probably be feeling that challenge.

Since the moon is connected to your emotions and private world, it has the capacity to totally influence the way you feel, and not always in an easy way. Depending on which sector of your chart the moon is influencing, you may find that the glorious and glowing rock in our sky is touching on some sensitive things that you would rather not deal with at the moment. You know how everything can be going totally well and you have no reason to be upset, and yet, out of nowhere, you suddenly feel negative? That could very well be the moon playing with your emotions and affecting inner change that turns your world upside-down.

Aries: You May Be Feeling Self-Destructive Tendencies

This new moon is bound to make you feel very, very sensitive to every vibration present around you. It takes place in your 12th house of spirituality, which is concerned with your subconscious energy and intuition. While this will bring you closer to your inner voice and help your realize things about yourself that you weren't previously conscious of, remember that the 12th house is also known as the house of self-undoing.

If there are unresolved issues lingering deep within your heart, these issues are bound to resurface around this time and you may feel pulled towards self-destruction as a means of dealing with your problems. Instead, reserve time for peace and solitude. Trust that everything will work out and hold on tight.

Leo: You Might Feel Like Something Is Coming To An End

This lunation is bound to bring up darkness and the feeling that not all things are meant to last forever. It lands in your eighth house of death and rebirth, which may push you to accept that some things must come to an end in order for something better to finally begin. There are feelings of intensity and vulnerability during this time to treat yourself with as much kindness as you can.

However, this is also a great time to pay off your debts or deal with your taxes, as the eighth house is also concerned with shared resources. Release yourself from emotional and physical weight in your life that you've been procrastinating on dealing with.

Sagittarius: You Could Be Dealing With Super Sensitive Issues

This new moon lands in what's possibly the most sensitive astrological house in all of the zodiac: The fourth house of home and family. This could indicate a change in your living conditions such as moving to a new place. Out with the old and in with the new. It can also mean that your family dynamic is shifting. These are very intimate aspects of life and dealing with change here is never easy.

On an even deeper level, this house deals with your early childhood, your mother, and the values you grew up with. You may feel as though you're returning to your roots and finding a sense of closure within in your familial ties. No matter what, the ancestral weight feels heavy.