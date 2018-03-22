Starting on Mar. 23, 2018, the dreaded Mercury retrograde will permeate our world with confusion. If you don't know what this astrological buzzword means, it's when Mercury appears to be rolling back in its orbit around the sun. Since this planet rules over communication and technology, all our normal means of exchanging information are jeopardized, leading to misunderstandings galore. Although we'll all be affected by its sting, these three zodiac signs will have the worst March Mercury retrograde this March: Aries, Gemini, and Virgo. The effects will be even more severe if your Mercury also happens to be in one of these signs. If you don't know, use this birth chart calculator to find out what your Mercury sign is.

Even though this astrological phenomenon has a reputation for turning our lives upside-down, it's not always as bad as it seems, even if you are one of these signs. Yes, we'll be a lot more impulsive than usual, perhaps even saying offensive things we don't mean without thinking. We'll also feel pulled to contact people from our past who probably should remain in the past. However, Mercury retrograde happens three or four times a year, making it an inevitable cycle of learning and growth. If you take the lessons you'll learn in stride, you might even enjoy it. Regardless of how you decide to embrace Mercury retrograde, the good news is that it only lasts until April 15.

Aries: You May Give Off Some Bad Vibes

Not only does Mercury retrograde occur in your sign, it also makes a mark on your first house of the self. You'll likely feel filled to the brim with energy, like you can say or do anything you want without repercussions. Although you'll feel invincible, you might not be aware of the way you're coming across and there's a chance your behavior may be off-putting.

The best thing you can do is pause and take a moment to process your thoughts before acting upon them. Make time for quiet reflection, even in the middle of conversations or while in public. Despite your good intentions, it might feel like people are misunderstanding you. Even though you love to rush through things, slowing down once in a while will help you deliver your meaning with more clarity.

Gemini: You Might Argue With Your Friends

Since Mercury is your ruling planet, these retrogrades take an even harsher toll on you than the rest of the zodiac. It also occurs in your 11th house of friendship, where most of the chaos will stem from. Negative aspects of your social life will feel even more apparent to you and talking about it will prove to be a tricky process. You may feel like you and your friends simply aren't on the same page, like you're drifting apart from each other.

Try to take these issues with a grain of salt. Things will only be rocky for a few weeks and then likely get resolved by the time Mercury goes direct. When approaching conversations with your friends, use the maximum amount of kindness and understanding. Don't lead with your frustrations. We're all going through a lot right now, it's important that you realize that the majority of it has nothing to do with you.

Virgo: You Might Stress Over Money

Mercury retrograde is an especially difficult time for you because Mercury also happens to be your ruling planet. The fact that its blowing up your 8th house of reincarnation with confusing energy definitely doesn't help. This house governs joint-funds and your ability to trust others with money. If you rely on anyone for a steady stream of income or if anyone owes you any cash, the next few weeks could be extremely frustrating.

The best way to lessen the drama is to spend wisely and don't engage in any financial commitments until this retrograde is over. Going into business with someone or lending anyone money isn't wise right now. Also, deal with financial matters on your own and be careful of who you trust. You don't want your stability in life to depend on someone unstable.