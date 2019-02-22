Everyone has good days, bad days, and trust me, sometimes the entire month feels like a total blur, but that doesn't mean it's the end of the world, as these cycles are part of our evolution, and human experience. BTW, these three zodiac signs will have the worst March 2019, but this, too, shall pass: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. Remember, the universe will never give you more than you can handle, and come to think of it, this is exactly what Pisces season is about. Surrendering to the universe, and knowing that there is something so much greater watching over us, despite the hardships, and general ambiguity, that life throws at us every now and then.

Yes, I know Aries season starts on the same day as the Spring Equinox, aka Mar. 20, but the sun will be traveling through universal Pisces for the majority of the month. With that being said, our rambunctious fire sign family (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius) might certainly struggle with these hypersensitive feels, considering it is completely out of their comfort zone. However, there's still work to do, and trust me, we all have to go through it eventually. Fact is, the clock never stops ticking, because the earth never stops rotating, and the sun will forever reach the most challenging areas of your chart, every year, once a year.

Speaking of challenge, there's a rather hazy Mercury retrograde upon us, and it's not going to be easy. Imagine, Mercury can't possibly work at its full potential when in the sign of Pisces, as it is ruled by the meticulous sign of Virgo, aka Pisces' polar opposite sign. So, take a minute to imagine the possibilities of Mercury retrograde in Pisces. I hate to sound negative, but it really can't get any worse. Thinking about it reminds me of purgatory. I mean, put it this way: the messenger planet gets lost in Neptune. This can't be good.

Although, there's always a bright side to retrograde cycles, and in this case, the energy of Pisces is highly compassionate, creative, and intuitive, so rest assured, there are a few things we need to reflect on during this time. For instance, depending where Pisces is located on your birth chart, can help you determine the theme of your Mercury retrograde story. If you're a Sagittarius or Sagittarius rising, Pisces likely rules your fourth house of home, family, and sense of security. Worst case scenario, Mercury retrograde in Pisces could spark some wishy-washy disputes between you and your relatives. Setting firm boundaries is key for Sagittarius during this time.

Nevertheless, here's what's in store for the fire signs:

Aries: You're More Susceptible To Energy Vampires

With the sun traveling through your sleepy 12th house of karma, closure, and subconscious dreams, you will likely feel incredibly lethargic, and a bit out of place in the world as you know it. For the record, this isn't a bad thing. On the contrary, the cosmos are asking that you take a moment to retreat and rest before you spring forward during your solar return. With Mercury retrograde in this area of your chart, you could be extra sensitive to your surroundings, so make sure you protect your space during this time.

Leo: You're Confronting Your Own Karma

The sun will be illuminating your shady eighth house of sexual unions, transformation, and shared resources for the majority of the month, and you will likely be feeling vulnerable, perhaps ridding yourself of what no longer serves you. Granted, this energy might be a bit challenging to endure, but nothing you've never seen before, Leo. Also, with Mercury retrograde in this area of your chart, you could suddenly realize that you're not getting what you deserve from your intimate partners, or perhaps vise versa. You get what you give, Leo.

Sagittarius: You're Confronting Negative Self-Talk

This is your nesting season, Sagittarius darling. With the sun beaming over your fourth house of home, family, and soul foundation, you're likely feeling rather introspective, and even more family-oriented than usual. Although, with Mercury retrograde in this area of your chart, you could suddenly come face-to-face with a highly emotional conversation, between you and a sibling, or perhaps a relative. FYI: Mercury rules our communication style, and thought process, so if you've been getting lost in negative thoughts, you could finally put it an to the toxicity. Be patient with yourself, Sagittarius. You're healing.