Gather your bearings, my earth sign friends. Have you been lavishing in the sensitive blue lagoon of Pisces season? Daydreaming about the most beautiful things? Feeling the love? Prepare for a fire storm, because on Mar. 20, the sun will enter Aries, and it will shake up the energy in your entire reality. I'm sorry to have to say this, but please don't take this too seriously, because these zodiac signs will have the worst Aries season 2019: Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn. If you've got a sun or rising sign under the element of earth, you'll want to pay close attention to what I'm about to say.

It's not that earth signs are doomed to have a terrible Aries season. In fact, Aries season affects every single one of us in it's own special and powerful way that involves both good and bad. Even those born under the sign of Aries aren't guaranteed an easy solar return. It's simply that certain astrological houses are more difficult to grapple with than others. After all, your Aries season experience does depend on which house in your birth chart is being affected by Aries season. But, more on that in a moment.

Here's the silver lining: Even though Aries season may feel exhausted with impulsive tendencies, brash behavior, and all around intensity, you'll love what the outcome will be. In the end, Aries season always teaches you to be braver.

Taurus: You'll Feel So Dreamy That You'll Want A Lot Of Solitude

The sun enters your 12th house when Aries season begins. There's a reason why the 12th house of spirituality is one of the most feared houses in all of astrology. It has to do with all things unseen and all things yet to be made known. It opens up your psychic power, invigorates your imagination, and taps into your intuition.

All of this sounds lovely and it certainly can be lovely. In fact, I bet you'll find yourself enjoying much of it. However, the 12th house is also known as the house of self-undoing. If there is darkness lurking within your subconscious, it will soon be made known. Prepare to come face to face things you might be avoiding.

Virgo: You'll Feel Some Seriously Transformative Darkness

Aries may help you have the courage to get everything on your to-do list done, but that doesn't mean you always get along with its energy. During Aries season, the sun is in your eighth house of death and rebirth. So many things involving the eighth house are rarely ever easy

Eighth house energy is about paying off debts, saying goodbye to the past, and going through transformation. None of this is ever easy, not even for you, Virgo, but luckily, your rational outlook will help you get one thing done at a time. Prepare to feel more intuitive and spiritual than usual, but also, more terrified of all the things that you'll soon come to realize.

Capricorn: You Won't Be In The Mood To Leave The House

When Aries season starts, the sun enters your fourth house of home and family. This house is especially difficult for you because it tends to encompass oppositional themes from everything associated with your zodiac sign, Capricorn. However, it's not that you're guaranteed a difficult time, it's just that you might become way more sensitive and solitary than usual.

When the sun is in your fourth house, you feel pulled to reflect on matters that have to do with your home environment, your familial bonds, and your relationship with feminine energy. You tend to be more practical, meaning that you might feel more emotional than usual for the next few weeks. However, you'll still enjoy it.