Ready to get pinched, stargazers?! That is if you don't wear green, obvi. BTW, after looking at St. Patty's astro weather this year, it looks like these three zodiac signs will have the unluckiest St. Patrick's Day 2019, but it's not that serious: Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. Trust me, there's no need to panic about getting "lucky," or "unlucky," this St. Patrick's day. This is simply a general prediction, after considering which zodiac sign the moon will be traveling through, along with the rest of the personal planets, aka Sun, Mercury, Venus, etc. I personally like to look at the moon, as it sets the emotional tone of the day.

Anyway, as you know, St. Patrick's Day takes place on Mar. 17, and I can't help but jump for joy, as this also means Spring Equinox is less than a week away. Woo! (Yes, Aries; it's almost time to celebrate another trip around the sun, and lord knows you're not a fan of Pisces season.) The first day of Spring marks the first day of Aries season, which means we will be gifted with a red-hot surge of energy, compliments of the cosmos. However, let's back track, because I'm a bit ahead of myself here. More importantly, electric Uranus will officially be in the sign of Taurus.

The cosmic rebel planet makes its official debut in Taurus on Mar. 6, which also happens to be the same day as the new moon in Pisces, so rest assured, St. Patrick's Day 2019 will be swirling with all types of feels. On another note, however, Mercury the messenger will already be retrograde in dreamy Pisces, so make sure you don't over do it on the drinks, y'all. Pisces is notorious for escapism, as it is ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams, illusions and the subconscious realm. What I'm trying to say is, don't get lost in the fog. Stay grounded.

Last but certainly not least, St. Patrick's day lands on a Sunday fun day this year, which means more reason to celebrate, right? Speaking of celebration, the moon will be in happy-go-lucky Leo, lifting our spirits, and inspiring our creative muse. Truth is, the energy of this moon is ideal for partying, laughing, telling jokes, and having a sense of pure joy. IDK about you, but I think this is the best part about the astro weather thus far. Am I right? Like I said, there's no need to worry, stargazers.

Anyhoo, here's what's in store for the "unlucky" earth signs... I'm totally kidding, but check it out anyway:

Taurus: You Could Be Feeling A Bit Antisocial

Nothing to worry about, Taurus. However, with the moon traveling through your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation, you'll likely be in the mood for a cozy night in, away from the rest of the world. Although, given the fact that electric Uranus will have already entered your sign at this point, all I can say is, expect the unexpected. Truth is, you never know what you're going to get with Uranus.

Virgo: You Might Not Be Feeling Like Your Usual Self

Take it easy, Virgo. With the moon swimming through your elusive 12th house of closure, dreams, and subconscious world, you might be a bit dazed and confused this St. Patty's day. Besides, it doesn't help that your ruling planet Mercury will be retrograde, alongside the sun in your polar opposite sign Pisces. Bottom line is, you don't thrive in this energy, but balance is everything, Virgo. You could do this.

Capricorn: Your Emotions Could Be Over The Top

Deep breath, Capricorn. With the moon traveling through your emotionally-driven eighth house of sex, transformation, and shared resources this St. Patty's day, you could suddenly be confronted with a situation that perhaps might make you feel vulnerable, or anxious. Listen, this area of your chart is definitely intense, but it's nothing you haven't experienced before. With that said, try to do something that brings you peace of mind during this time instead.