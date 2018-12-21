What's your favorite thing about winter? Between the cold runny noses, lack of an exciting social life, and depressingly gloomy weather, you may be thinking: "Who has a favorite thing about winter?" However, while I won't say this is my favorite season of them all, I can't deny its deep beauty, and in a moment, you might just be agreeing with me, because these zodiac signs will have the best winter solstice 2018: Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. Remember that you'll experience the astrological magic just as deeply if any of the following happen to be your rising signs.

Here's the thing: Winter, despite how much you might loathe its harsh pain, is so necessary. Personally, I couldn't imagine life without winter's contemplative action, and once its solstice begins on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, you'll understand what I mean. The sun enters Capricorn during the winter solstice, and to me, "contemplative action" is the best way to describe Capricorn's affect on the universe. It's a time to think about all the decisions you made over the past year and what their consequences were. It's a moment to learn from the past and make a monumental choice to be a better person in the new year than you've ever been before. Get ready to start thinking seriously about the person you'll become. The winter solstice demands it.

Taurus: You're About To Embark On An Adventure

Are you ready to fly away from your usual comforts and expand your mind? Are you in the mood to drop what you're doing and travel the world? The winter solstice coincides with the moment that the sun enters your ninth house of adventure, wisdom, and philosophy, asking you to have the courage to embark on a very important journey.

This is the time of year where you're meant to rethink your former perspectives, stay open to new prospects and spontaneous opportunities, and to be willing to be uncomfortable, because beauty often happens when you step outside of your comfort zone. Remember, not all rules are meant to be followed and not all truths are truly true. It's up to you to see what else the world has to offer.

Virgo: You're Entering An Incredibly Creative Period

The winter solstice just so happens to be the start of one of your most enjoyable periods of the entire year. When the winter solstice takes place, the sun enters your fifth house of fun and pleasure, launching you through an incredibly self-loving, stimulating, and creative time of the year. How can you enjoy your life to the fullest? How can you express yourself in the magical way that you deserve to?

When the sun is transiting through your fifth house, you're meant to disregard all the meaningless bogus in life and just embrace how wonderful it is to be alive. There's a child inside of you who's never forgotten how magical the world can be. Get to know that child again.

Capricorn: You're Totally Falling In Love With Yourself

The winter solstice is one of the most important times of year for you. In fact, it's probably the most important, because it's the moment that Capricorn season begins and the sun enters your first house of the self. Are you treating yourself like royalty? Are you sending the right energy out into the universe? Your vibes should match the person you're becoming, and it's up to you to acknowledge that.

Right now, the astrological energy transforms into something that's exactly to your liking. With the sun guiding us all through Capricorn's light, you're leading the way. You're the zodiac sign who's capable of erecting long-lasting change, learning from your mistakes, and helping any of us achieve success.