With Mercury being in retrograde for the first half of April, this month might not have gotten off to the most sensual start for many. The zodiac signs having the best sex this month will be those who are able to roll with the punches of this astrological transit. After all, Mercury retrograde is characterized by missed messages and missed connections. For anyone to be having meaningful sex during Mercury retrograde at all, you have to be pretty well-tuned into your own passions and desires. Otherwise, Mercury retrograde would have the effect of extinguishing a spark as soon as it was ignited.

But hold on. Before you go writing off the entire month of April as a loss. The second half of the month is a much different energy than the first. Once Mercury goes direct again on April 15, you might find yourself working overtime to reestablish the connections that might have gone missing or to clarify expectations about your love life with yourself. The second half of the month is also marked by the new moon in Aries on April 16 and then the full moon in Scorpio on April 29.

With the sun moving out of fiery Aries and into earth-bound Taurus at the end of the month, the last few weeks of April will be all about getting more grounded in the physical body. The bull is the most fertile sign, and there's no better way to celebrate the changing of the season than celebrating it with good food and good lovers. Taurus ensures that if you play your cards right, you can have plenty of both.

If your sign doesn't appear on this list, don't fret. You can still channel your passions into the bedroom or into creative projects, if you don't have a boo just yet. With spring just beginning, there's plenty of time to find a crush before warm weather really hits. Your season will come. Hang tight.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20)

The sun doesn't move into your sign until April 19, which means that Taurus might feel sluggish in the weeks leading up to their season. But once it's your time of year, you'll be manifesting what you most desire by sending your most seductive vibes out into the universe. The stars say that someone new is going to be giving you lots of attention and also seeking some private time alone. Give in. The full moon in Scorpio will have you claiming what you want and feeling the full depth of your pleasure.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20)

Gemini's ruler, Mercury, is in retrograde for the first half of the month until April 15, getting this air sign's sex life off to a slow start. But hold on. When Mercury goes direct again, it's on the same day as the new moon in Aries, igniting Gemini's fiery passions and giving you permission to delve into your big bag of bedroom tricks. Trying out a new outfit or a position will have your partner asking, "Where did you come from?" while also gratifying your own most clandestine pleasure. And with the sun entering Taurus at the end of the month and a full moon in the sensual sign of Scorpio, this paves the way for Gemini to experience a voracious sexual appetite. Open wide.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sep. 22)

The whole month of April will see you working your greatest assets, Virgo. You aren't generally known as the most seductive sign, but that's because most people don't recognize that your foundation of loyalty is what gives you the capacity to engage in some extreme kink in the context of a loving and supportive relationship. This month will see you and your lover making good use of your downtime, engaging in long, languid hours of loving and pushing your connection to its outermost limits. Hang on tight.