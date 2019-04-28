Welcome to the sweet month of May. The spring season is in full effect, the birds are chirping, and the colorful flowers are blooming beautifully. Seriously, what's not to love about May? And it's going to be a good May, especially for these three zodiac signs who will have the best May 2019. Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn — the earth signs are thriving this month, and the water signs probably will, too. Although, if you just so happen to be an air or fire sign, don't be discouraged — you can always check the forecast for your rising sign as well.

The month of May kicks off with a gorgeous new moon in 14 degrees Taurus, and in turn, serves as an excellent time to plant seeds, in every sense of the word. Remember, Taurus is a practical earth sign, and its essence is also a representation of the magical abundance surrounding each and everyone of us, whether it be physically or spiritually speaking. So while we're in the midst of Taurus season, think about your values. What do they consist of? What brings you pleasure? This sensuous season is not just about taking stock of your finances, values, and pleasure, but about the way we take them all in.

Truth is, sometimes you have to stop and smell the roses, and that's what Taurus season is all about. Mercury and Venus will join the sun in Taurus, and rest assured, this will certainly set the tone for the season. After all, luscious Venus is Taurus' planetary ruler, and when the planet of love, beauty, relationships, pleasure, and champagne bubbles is in a good mood, well... then so is everyone else. Aggressive Mars slides into hypersensitive Cancer, turning our focus towards home and family, and this month's full moon in Scorpio will likely bring some interesting revelations to the surface.

In the meantime, however, here's what this month has in store for Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn:

Taurus: You're Basking In The Beauty All Around You

Cheers to another blessed trip around the sun, Taurus! It's your solar return, and the sun is energizing and revitalizing you with a brand new beginning. How are you going to celebrate? Rest assured, with the sun, Mercury, Venus, and Uranus in your sign, you're likely in the mood to indulge, and it's well deserved. Uranus, the God of the Sky, is also here to liberate you from all the things standing in the way of your greatest potential. Trust me, Taurus: I know how much you love your steady routine, but it's important that you trust the process. Embrace change.

Virgo: You're Indulging In The Gorgeous Views

New season, new you. With the sun, Mercury, Venus, and Uranus activating your expansive ninth house of education, travel, higher learning, and personal philosophy, you're finally feeling the confidence you thought you lacked in the last few months. Soak it all in, Virgo. There are so many opportunities lining up for you this season, but in the end, it's up to you to take that leap of faith. Remember, the universe has your back, so don't be afraid to follow your instincts.

Capricorn: You're Blooming With Happiness

Way to go, Capricorn. These past couple of months might have been anything but smooth, but guess what? It's your turn to celebrate your successes, and bask in your wins — finally! Not getting the attention you deserve as of late? Well, that's about to change, given that the sun, Mercury, Venus, and Uranus are all dancing through your expressive fifth house of joy, romance, and creativity this month. Take a load off, Capricorn. This is an excellent time to tap your inner child and indulge in your individual authenticity. Smile, and count your blessings.