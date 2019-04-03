Another full moon in the sign of the scales? Congratulations, Libra! This is your second full moon in a row, and well... the rest of us only wish we were that lucky. Speaking of luck, these three zodiac signs will have the best full moon in Libra 2019, and they're ready to celebrate their successes: Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. Also, it doesn't hurt to look at both your sun and rising sign's full moon horoscope! TBH, whenever I read my horoscope, my rising sign always resonates with me more than my sun sign. However, that doesn't mean you should ignore either of the two.

Nevertheless, the first full moon in Libra took place on Mar. 20, during the spring equinox, at exactly zero degrees Libra, opposing the Aries sun at the same degree. For the record, I am mentioning the degrees because there's an interesting theme here! Now... fast forward to this month's full moon in the same sign: Both the sun and moon will be opposing each other at 29 degrees. This is interesting because last month's lunation took place at the very first degree of Libra, and this month's will occur at the very last. Fact is, I don't believe in coincidences.

For those of you confused with the degree situation, I'll explain: There are 12 houses in the zodiac wheel, and each belong to a specific zodiac sign. Each of the astrological houses have 30 degrees; hence the entire wheel becomes a total of 360 degrees. However, each house starts at zero degrees, and ends at 29 degrees. Bottom line is, according to cafeastrology.com, whenever a planet is at 29 degrees of any sign, it's also known as the Anaretic degree, which is also referred to as a critical degree. Side note: I totally hated geometry, so I really don't know how I got into astrology.

Here's how I see it: The personality of a new born is completely different from a person in their final years of life, right? Well, the same thing goes for the astrological degrees, and since 29 is the very last degree, I believe that there's a power behind this Libra full moon part deux. I mean, it is the second full moon in the same sign, taking place at the last degree of Libra, y'all. Call me superstitious, but I can't help but believe that we're all about to experience a powerful finale in our lives. To top it off, disruptive Uranus is involved, too!

Anyway, here's what's in store for the signs I mentioned above:

Gemini: You're Bursting With Epiphanies

With the full moon illuminating your expressive fifth house of romance, children, and creativity, some of you could decide to move forward with a romantic love interest. For those of you who aren't in a relationship, however, this lunation could be the impromptu muse you've so desperately been waiting for. Rebellious Uranus will be involved in the mix, so expect the unexpected.

Libra: It Takes Two

Full moon party at your place? This full moon has your name on it! Aside from feeling a rush of energy on this day, you might also experience an electric culmination, in regard to your sense of self, and the way you integrate yourself into the lives of others. Have you been communicating with confidence? Do you need to be more assertive with your one-on-ones? Remember, Libra... You are a mirror.

Aquarius: Carpe Diem

Ready to take over the world, Aquarius? The full moon will light up your expansive ninth house of education, travel, and personal philosophy for the second time in a row. Meaning, whether you're figuring out whether or not you want to go back to school, or in the process of a taking a big risk, you're finally realizing going after what it is you deserve. Follow your intuition, Aquarius.