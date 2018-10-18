Move over, Mercury retrograde! So, is it just me, or is Venus in Scorpio not the most intense retrograde you've ever experienced? On a brighter note, however, Venus slides back into charming Libra on Halloween, and these three zodiac signs will feel Venus Retrograde in Libra 2018 the most: Aries, Taurus, and Libra. Remember, Venus will not go direct until Nov. 16, but at least the planet of love, beauty, and relationships, will be in its home sign Libra, in the midst of this retro madness. Mind you, retrograde cycles are never "fun" per se, but always necessary, trust me.

Now, if you're currently hating life, I'm not going to lie, it probably is because of Venus retrograde in Scorpio. (I feel you, trust me.) Here, the planet of love isn't her typical airy self, on the contrary. Venus in Scorpio is intense, jealous, and inhibited, and in retrograde, it's an even heavier vibe, which I'm sure you can already sense. Truth is, this retrograde sparked a number of power struggles, and perhaps even toxic scenarios, within our current relationships. Venus retrograde in Scorpio was sort of like a magical magnifying glass, that can see through people's darkness and false facades.

On Oct. 31, the planet of love leaves smoldering Scorpio, and enters lovable Libra, which also happens to be its sign of rulership. Libra is light-hearted, justice-seeking, and above all, harmonious. It is a symbol of our committed relationships, partnerships, and one-on-one connections. However, this doesn't mean we should solidify anything in our life that is considered Venusian. For instance, money, relationships, business investments, marriage, etc. Even if you and your partner are doing amazingly well, and you decide you want to run away and elope last minute, don't do it just yet. Let's wait for Venus to go direct.

In the meantime, here's why Aries, Taurus, and Libra will probably feel Venus Retrograde in Libra the most:

Aries

Venus slides back into your seventh house of partnerships, and committed relationships on Oct. 31, and this could definitely spark some unfinished business, either with your current partner, or perhaps an ex-lover. Drama? Maybe, but one thing's for sure: it's decision making time, Aries.

This retro cycle can definitely be a deal breaker, for better or for worse. Single rams might re-evaluate their values, and current friendships, too. Remember, not everyone deserves your time and energy. Don't be afraid to remove yourself from situations that don't sit well with your energy.

Taurus

Venus retrograde in Scorpio could've felt heavier than usual, as it touched your partnerships zone; however, on Oct. 31, the planet of love will slide into your practical sixth house of health, and daily routine. Have you been getting that shmoney? Or are you slacking in the work place? Perhaps you might want to reconsider putting others' needs before yours?

Self nurture, Taurus. Fix what needs fixing in your current relationships, but move on and take care of you. In fact, why am I even telling you what to do? You, better than anyone, know how to pamper yourself. So, get to it.

Libra

Oh, Libra. You're a true child of Venus, so I can just imagine how hard this retrograde hit you. (Hang in there, we're almost there.) After Venus in Scorpio got to work in your second house of income, values, and self-worth, it's safe to say, you're ready for some much-needed alone time. What do you really want? What makes you happy?

Remember, you're an air sign, so take time for yourself and go for a nice walk. The breeze is the best medicine for you right now. Granted, I know how much you hate being alone, but it's still very necessary for your well being.