These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Obsessed With Pumpkin Spice & Here's Why

It's a simple fact of life that the greatest thing about autumn is that pumpkin spice season is officially back. Yeah, yeah, we know pumpkin spice is also considered very cliché, but come on. Clichés are clichés for a reason. When the scent of pumpkin spice fills your nose whenever you walk through a market, you know you're comforted by autumn's love. Whenever you drop by a coffee shop, you can't deny that ordering a PSL automatically makes your day a thousand times better. Between pumpkin pies, pumpkin spiced teas, and pumpkin scented candles, it's clear that fall would mean nothing without it. Some of us abide by this belief more than others, and these zodiac signs are obsessed with pumpkin spice: Taurus, Libra, and Scorpio.

Whether it's the taste of the flavor itself or simply the comfort that goes along with it, these three zodiac signs are all about that pumpkin spice life. Chances are, they've already stock-piled as many pumpkin spice products as they could find. In their world, a little pumpkin spice action can turn an awful mood into an amazing one just like magic. Don't believe it? Well, that just means more pumpkin spice for them.

Taurus: Your Favorite Thing About Autumn Is The Luxury

There's no sign in the zodiac who appreciates the satisfying allure of pumpkin spice the way you do. You enjoy this flavor the way it was meant to be enjoyed. Whether you're lathering on the pumpkin spice body lotion, proudly wearing a PSL foam mustache, or wearing a moisturizing face mask with a few pumpkin spice candles lit, you're living in autumn heaven.

Being the ruler over the second house of possessions and sensuality that you are, this flavor reaches you all the way down to the bottom of your soul. You're all about eating tasty food, creating a relaxing atmosphere, and nurturing your penchant for comfort and luxury. When pumpkin spice is involved, you're able to revel in everything that autumn is about. What better way to titillate all five of your senses?

Libra: Pumpkin Spice Just Makes You Feel So Adorable

Not only does Libra season happen during autumn, the pumpkin spice this time of year is famous for has all your aesthetic dreams coming true. Ruled by Venus, planet of fashion, luxury, style, and taste, you're completely up for anything pumpkin spice at any time of the day.

Chances are, you've already decorated your home with calming pumpkin spice candles and purchased dozens of pumpkin spice desserts simply for the way they look in your kitchen. I mean, if your living space isn't beautifully reflecting the current season, are you truly a Libra? You find so much comfort in surrounding yourself with this tantalizing symbol of autumn abundance, so if pumpkin spice is a factor in the equation, your loved ones don't even have to ask whether or not you're down.

Scorpio: Pumpkin Spice Season Is Your Season

When Halloween, which is arguably the most important part of autumn, happens right in the middle of Scorpio season, you know you're strutting around town with a PSL in hand, celebrating your awesomeness.

Because they're so symbolic of the time of year in which you have all the power, you will defend pumpkin spice until the day you die. Whether you're lighting pumpkin spice candles to accompany your autumn rituals, sipping on some pumpkin spice tea while watching Hocus Pocus for the thousandth time, or incorporating pumpkin spice whipped cream into your sex life, you're fully on board with every bit of it. And all the haters out there? They can kiss your pumpkin spice loving ass.