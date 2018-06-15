These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Move Abroad, So Make Sure To Keep In Touch

There are certain souls who were never meant to stay in the same place their entire life. From the minute they were born, they knew they were destined to travel far and wide, to leave behind the nest of their hometown and fly. Perhaps they never felt like they fit in wherever they were raised. Maybe they simply loved the idea of becoming a globetrotting adventurer. Regardless, these fearless travelers make our planet a much more diverse place, exchanging and embracing new cultures left and right. If you want to know who they are, these three zodiac signs are most likely to move abroad: Aries, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Whether they were saddened by the idea of leaving their country behind for greater pastures, or eager to start fresh in a different part of the world, these zodiac signs are known for being brave enough to do it. It's never easy to say goodbye to your place of birth, where all your family, friends, and familiarities are situated. It takes a lot of courage to go somewhere completely different and forge a new reality for yourself. However, sometimes your destiny lies somewhere far away, and the country that was meant to be your home simply wasn't the one you were born in.

Aries: They Don't Let Fear Hold Them Back

The second the idea of moving abroad enters their mind, an Aries will cling onto it. They'll then begin rapidly planning on how they're going to make this move happen, barely even considering the road-blocks they may face. Impulsive and fearless by nature, there's nothing that can stop an Aries when a brilliant vision enters their mind. Even when they experience disquieting moments in their new country, they'll face them bravely without regretting their decision one bit.

An Aries not only lives in the moment, they live for the future. Even when their decision to move abroad starts to seem hasty, they have an idea of how amazing their life will turn out once they get situated. This zodiac sign is so unafraid of putting themselves out there and asking for what they want, it'll be no time before they've carved out a life for themselves.

Sagittarius: They've Always Dreamed Of Adventure

Wanderlust is a major part of a Sagittarius' soul. From the minute they were born, they were probably envisioning themselves traveling through foreign lands, learning new languages, trying new cuisines, and becoming the savviest of travelers. To them, home is not one place; a Sagittarius believes their home can be wherever they are, at any moment. It's a no-brainer that a Sagittarius would be one of the first people to commit to the idea of moving abroad. In fact, a Sagittarius probably plans to live in as many different countries as they possibly can.

Once they've settled in a new place, this zodiac sign will be so eager to immerse themselves in the culture that you probably won't even be able to tell them apart from the locals.

Aquarius: They Want To Become More Cultured

An Aquarius is probably the most unique and eccentric character in all the zodiac. As much as they love people, it's not easy for them to find a crowd they truly fit in with. This is why they've probably always wondered if a different country might suit their personality better than the one they were born in. They've probably also been dreaming of moving to a place where they can make a true difference in the lives of others.

An Aquarius has a vision for how peaceful and powerful the world can be. They believe that, in order for that to happen, we all have to become more accepting of each other's cultures. If an Aquarius can't become the living embodiment of their own philosophies, it may make them feel like a fraud. When they move abroad, they're doing so with only harmonious visions in mind.