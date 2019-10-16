All Hallows Eve is quickly approaching and whether you plan to attend a party or stay put on the couch with candy and scary movies, it's a perfect reason to dress up and embrace your spooky side. If you're looking for a completely terrifying and out-of-the-box costume, these Us Halloween costume ideas are perfect for you.

Us was one of the most frightening movies of 2019 and, if you haven't seen it yet, you definitely need to check it out ASAP so that you know how to answer questions when people ask you about your sick costume. The film follows Adelaide Wilson (played by Lupita Nyong'o) as she returns to her childhood home on the beach with her family.

Sounds sweet, right? Not so fast. The happy family quickly becomes the target of creepy AF doppelgängers who set out to terrorize them in a series of frightening events. Basically, things quickly escalate and — long story short — this movie was S-C-A-R-Y, which means it's perfect for your Halloween costume this year.

Alright, now that you have a bit of background, let's get started on the costumes!

1. The Doppelgängers' Ensemble

Who can forget one of the final moments when Jason's doppelgänger appeared in front of a burning car after the real Jason learns his mother's secret? The scene shows Jason's shadow wearing a mask to cover up his mouth which is burned shut.

Whether you're an adult or teen, you can easily pull off the look of the horrifying lookalikes.

First up, you need to snag a red jumpsuit.

Pair it with a pair of brown sandals. The best part is you may even have these at home already!

If you're looking for sandals in men's sizes, see below.

Next up, grab a pair of prop scissors. (I can't stress enough that you should get plastic ones, not real ones!)

Don't forget, if you're looking for a group costume, this would make for a perfect one for you and three pals!

2. Jason's Mask

Before any horrific shenanigans even begin, Jason was just a little boy who constantly wore his favorite mask — whether on his face or resting on top of his head. While it wasn't an authentic Chewbacca mask, it certainly resembled one. He continued to wear the mask throughout the flick, so it'll be easy for someone who has seen Us to recognize exactly who you are.

Universal Pictures

For this costume, let's start with the main focal point: the mask.

Get a simple white and blue baseball tee.

Pair it with a pair of floral shorts. Seriously, super cozy and there are plenty of options and sizes.

And there you have it!

3. Classic Gabe

Gabe was definitely an everyday man who enjoyed his lounge clothes and sported statement glasses — and often carried a baseball bat as a form of protection. In one of the most memorable scenes from the film, Gabe wore a Howard sweatshirt and approached the doppelgängers while holding a bat. This would also be a great addition to a group costume alongside pals dressed as the doppelgängers.

Universal Pictures

First up, grab the sweatshirt that you will definitely wear again because #trendy and #cozy!

Just like the scissors, I can't stress enough that you shouldn't be carrying a real baseball bat around town with you, so let's grab a fake one. Thanks to the popularity of the Harley Quinn costume from Suicide Squad, this prop is pretty easy and cheap to find.

And lastly, the spectacles!

Whichever look you choose, get into character by really owning the night and embracing your inner actor. Most of all, have a happy and safe Halloween!