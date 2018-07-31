Summer love is the best kind of love, but how do we know if it's the right time? Truth is, there's only one way to find out, but rest assured, these three zodiac signs will have the best luck in love this month: Aries, Libra, and Pisces. For the record, it's not that the universe has us on a love clock or anything like that, it's more about the energy of it all. Yes, the planets are everything, my fellow stargazers. It doesn't matter whether you're looking for love, or simply trying to find yourself. The cosmos are our eternal guardians, considering we're all specs of stardust in this infinite galaxy we call home: The moon guards our emotional side, while Mercury guards our words and thought process. Venus guards our possessions and relationships, while Mars guards our physical bodies, so on and so fourth.

Everything is connected, but in the end, it's up to us to put the puzzle pieces together, and reflect on the serendipity of it all. What I'm trying to say is, don't EVER be discouraged by your horoscope. On the contrary, the zodiac wheel is infinite and ever-changing, but it's up to you to take full advantage of the energy it provides you with. Don't take a moment for granted. That said, here's what the cosmos have in store for you this month, Aries, Libra, and Pisces:

Aries: Love Is In The Air And Your Creative Juices Are Flowing

Make love not war, right Aries? Sensuous Venus wraps up in your tedious day-to-day zone, and glides into your seventh house of relationships, partnerships, and other people in general, this month. YASSSS. Trust me, this is everything you've been waiting for. Truth is, you have what it takes to make the moves, but you haven't attracted the right people just yet. (I'm not only referring to romantic connections.) Although, that's not the best news of all. The solar eclipse on Aug. 11 is swirling with creativity, passion, and pure love. This lunation will shake up your authentic fifth house of expression, surrounding you with colorful energy and sexy inspiration. What are you waiting for? It's time to let your heart and creative muse be your guide. Let the cosmos take care of the rest.

Libra: You're Overflowing With Charm And Attracting Abundance

You've been daydreaming about your love life these past couple of weeks, and you've subconsciously conjured up your very own love elixir. Speaking of which, the month kicks off with your ruling planet Venus gliding into your sign, so you can only imagine the amount of fairy dust that will begin to surround you. As if you needed more charm, right?

The planet of love and beauty will spend the rest of the month working its magic, sprinkling charms, blessings, and abundance over your sign. This is beautiful energy, especially for a daughter of Venus herself. In addition to that, there's been a lot of tension in your area of groups, and friendship circles. However, not to worry, the solar eclipse on Aug. 11 will bring bright new beginnings, and possible even a new soul tribe. I know you need love like oxygen, Libra, but don't forget to love yourself first.

Pisces: You're Making Love And Craving Soul Connections

There's something different about you, Pisces. (Although, I have a strong feeling I know what it is.) This month, the goddess of love wraps up in your relationship zone, but soon enters your exotic eighth house of sex, taboo, and intimacy. In other words, now that you've found harmony within your relationships, do you think you're ready to turn up the heat? Venus can be intense, erotic, and mysterious when in this area of your chart, so rest assured, your sexual desires will feel stronger than ever. Also, you're not going to be satisfied with superficial connections. On the contrary, you'll crave deep, probing conversations that will allow you to dig beneath the surface. Make the most of it. The sun will light up your area of partnerships towards the end of the month, putting your current relationships in the spotlight. Stop overthinking it, and surrender to love.