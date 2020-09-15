One of the best things about being in a relationship is knowing that you have someone you can turn to when times get tough. They're someone you can count on to empathize with how you're feeling and give you a shoulder to cry it out on. This kind of support helps you to know you're not alone and can help hold you up until you're back on your own feet again. If that sounds like your ideal partner, then dating one of the most comforting Myers-Briggs personality types is likely the right fit for you.

These types all fall into the "NF" or "intuitive feeler" category that's very much in tune with their emotions and those of the people around them. In other words, they're natural empaths who instinctively connect on a deeper emotional level. They can see and understand how you're feeling, which means they also know how to offer the kind of support you require. They tend to be great listeners who pride themselves on taking care of the people they love. So, if you want to feel like you're truly seen by your partner, and can count on them to be there through the good times and the bad, keep your eyes peeled for one for these personality types

ENFJ (The Protagonist)

fabio formaggio / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images

ENFJ radiates warmth and friendliness, which makes them a joy to be around. They lift the people in their circle and genuinely care about their emotional health and well-being. They're natural optimists who always see the good in others, and, when someone's down, ENFJ seeks to encourage them by reminding them of how amazing they are. They're non-judgmental and open-minded, so it's easy to open up to an ENFJ. And you can always count on this loving type to offer you a hug when you need it most.

INFP (The Mediator)

When you're feeling low, there's no one better equipped to lift your spirits than an INFP. Their introverted nature makes it easy for them to observe and understand others. They're highly perceptive and can sense when others around them need a boost. They aren’t over-the-top in their approach to cheering their partner up; rather, they provide a loving and calming energy that's soothing and reassuring in the hardest of times. They have a quiet strength that makes their partner feel safe, secure, and above all else, loved.

ESFJ (The Consul)

kupicoo/E+/Getty Images

ESFJ is emotionally generous with the people they love. They appreciate harmony and calmness in their environment but, rather than shy away from the trouble, they seek to resolve it. This means that, when they see their partner or anyone they care about struggling, they're the first one to reach out a supportive hand. Their greatest strength is their positive spirit, and they're more than happy to channel that into lifting up and supporting those who need it.

There's no question that any of the Myers-Briggs personality types are capable of being comforting and supportive partners, but these giving and sensitive types just do so instinctually. They take great pride in being the kind of friend and partner who's there holding your hand, listening, and drying your tears when times get tough. And in these uncertain times, having a reliable and empathic partner is a truly beautiful thing.