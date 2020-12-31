Half-dressed has become the look in the Zoom era. As long as you look decent from the chest up, who cares what pants you're wearing? Even though 2021 likely holds more than a few Zoom parties in its cards, your bank account need not suffer through a shopping spree for new tops your friends and coworkers haven't seen five times already. Rather, jewelry is the only trick you need up your sleeve to fool the masses. Over the next year, a wealth of 2021 jewelry trends will bring varying levels of glam to any outfit, completely transforming it in the process.

Of course, jewelry isn't without many roads to travel down, though, for a long time, jewelry categories were relatively set. You could go with ostentatious, costume pieces; vibe in a daintier realm; or mix the two in whatever way you want, really. Options, gotta love 'em! For 2021, your choices have multiplied, not only in terms of new styles and shapes, but also in materials. Classic metal chains now run the gamut as thin and barely-there necklaces have been replaced by chunky collars. You still have your pick of the litter when it comes to stones and gems, but you can add things like fringe, fabric, and hammered metal to the mix. You don't even have to match your earrings anymore.

Perhaps born out of a desire to break out of quarantine's monotonous confines, the spring/summer 2021 runways saw many maximalist jewelry designs, from huge, shoulder-length earrings to layers and layers of chains. Although, any of the 2021 jewelry trends below can easily be restyled to go with your personal aesthetic preferences. Regardless of how you use them, armor up with the biggest 2021 jewelry trends below.

2021 Jewelry Trend: Chunky Chains

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chunky chains have been steadily growing in popularity over the last couple years. Alongside the accessory's recent spot in the egirl aesthetic, it also made its way down Hérmes', Victoria Beckham's, and Givenchy's runways, among several others. A chunky chain necklace is a simple piece that brings loads of personality to a look, not to mention it's great for layering with other necklaces.

2021 Jewelry Trend: Pearls

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

If your grandmother and Harry Styles can both rock pearls, it probably means you can, too. It's no surprise the jewel has maintained its popularity over the years. The timeless look, like in a pair of simple earrings, is incredibly classy and versatile. If dainty isn't your vibe, you can easily take a more modern approach by really piling on the pearls in a necklace, earrings, rings, and bracelets galore.

2021 Jewelry Trends: Shoulder-Grazing Earrings

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

For those who believe more is better, you'll be please to know flowing, dangly earrings blew down the runways, too. Jason Wu, Simone Rocha, Ulla Johnson, and JW Anderson are just some of the fashion houses that went for the super-long look, which can be achieved with something as flashy as jewels or as wispy as fringe tassels.

2021 Jewelry Trend: Bangles

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bangles also dotted a few spring runways, though designers interpreted the look in a few different ways. Jacquemus went for the simple, statement-piece look with large, chunky bangles, but Chloé stacked smaller bangles on smaller bangles to achieve a similar result. Meanwhile, Lanvin split the difference and styled its models with matching pairs.

2021 Jewelry Trend: Bag Necklaces

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Yes, the mini purse can get even smaller than you'd imagined — and now, it's a necklace! Chanel, Max Mara, and Jacquemus showed off necklaces featuring itty-bitty purses. While Jacquemus' piece was technically just a charm, Chanel's and Max Mara's designs can technically hold some small item for you, if only your patience for 2021.

2021 Jewelry Trend: Long Necklaces

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Do you miss pairing every top with a long, dangling necklace like you did in the early aughts? If you answered no to that, you may want to rethink your choice. Rather than the '90s-inspired chokers that have dominated essentially every runway leading up to this year, Chloé, Dior, and Tory Burch all moved on to long, waist-length necklaces.

2021 Jewelry Trend: Textured Metal

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

For 2021, Acne Studios, Jacquemus, and Chloé envisioned a textured, almost liquified metal look as a must-have accessory. As far as earrings, bracelets, and necklaces go, for 2021, smooth, pristine surfaces are out and crushed, folded golds, silvers, and bronzes are the move.