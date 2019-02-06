Guys, frozen yogurt is my jam. To be honest, I might like it even more than ice cream. There's just something about visiting a froyo shop and filling my cup with toppings galore (I'm talking fruit, chocolate, sprinkles, caramel — the whole nine yards). Ugh, I can't get enough of it. That's why I'm so excited about Feb. 6, because a ton of 2019 National Frozen Yogurt Day deals are taking place. If you didn't even know that National Frozen Yogurt Day was a thing, surprise! It is — and if you like froyo as much as I do, then you'll probably want to take advantage of it.

Before I dive into the deals, you might want to check and see which frozen yogurt shops you live by. Why? Because it'd be a total bummer to read about all of the discounted desserts and find out that you aren't close to any of 'em. With that being said, check your Google Maps and see if you live near a 16 Handles. If you do, that's great! How about a Yogurtland or a Red Mango? If you answered "yes" to any of those stores, then you're in the clear for National Frozen Yogurt Day. However, those aren't the only companies that are handing out the goods on Feb. 6. In fact, tons of froyo places are celebrating the big day.

TCBY (The Country's Best Yogurt) Participating TCBY locations are also giving customers their first six ounces of yogurt for free. According to an email from TCBY to Elite Daily, the deal also includes toppings. Based off of the company's Instagram page, its topping selection looks freaking delicious.

Yogurtland If you visit Yogurtland from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 6, you'll be able to partake in the company's BOGO deal. The more frozen yogurt, the better... right?

Menchie's Menchie's is also running a BOGO deal all day on Feb. 6. If you live near one of its locations, swing by with a friend.

Red Mango Participating Red Mango locations are joining in on the fun by offering $5 "fill ups" on Feb. 6. In other words, stop by with a fiver and fill up your cup until there's no more room left.