From brightly colored eyelids to glitter everything, 2018 is going to be a hard year to top when it comes to beauty trends. But luckily for all of us beauty junkies out there, Influenster is giving us a peek at the 2019 beauty and makeup trends that are about to take over — and they're really, really good. 2018 who? Ahead, you'll find the 2019 looks you'll want to recreate STAT.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, here's the 411 on Influenster. It's a platform where a community of 5 million consumers go to read over 30 million product reviews on the buzzy beauty products you know (and could potentially love). Influenster monitors those reviews, tracks fluctuations in the interest in certain products, and keeps their finger on the pulse of what's up and coming. Basically, they know what's trending (and what's not) before it even happens. They're not psychic (it's all data driven), but consider this your 2019 crystal ball.

Going Natural With Your Hair Color

2018 might've been the year of technicolor tresses, but 2019 is about to see stripping away the unicorn-inspired looks and embracing your natural color — the one you were born with — as a trend. In the last 12 months, Influenster saw reviews for hair bleach and lighteners decrease by 48 percent, permanent hair color decrease by 34 percent and even semi permanent hair color decrease by 25 percent. If this doesn't prove the rainbow hair colors of yesteryear are fading out, I don't know what does.

And as if that wasn't convincing enough, the data-driven platform also reported that reviews of hair color removers and faders increased by a staggering 538 percent. Just think of how much cash you'll save when you don't have to sit in a salon every couple of weeks to touch up your blue (or green, or purple, or orange) roots!

Toning Down Your Look

Instagram makeup had its moment. You know the look: heavy foundation paired with overly contoured cheekbones. However, Influenster saw reviews of foundation sticks decrease by 24 percent and powder foundation decrease by 40 percent. But even more telling, contouring kit reviews are down a massive 54 percent. I honestly never thought we'd see the day, but here we are.

Need more proof natural-looking skin is in? Tinted moisturizer reviews increased by a whopping 408 percent and translucent powders by 40 percent. But as any beauty guru knows, it all starts with a solid skincare routine. Influenster has data on that, too! Reviews in facial sunscreen have soared by 90 percent and face masks by 138 percent.

The Eyes Have It

2019 is all about working with what you got and highlighting your best assets. (So... all of them??) Influenster saw a particular focus on the eyes. There was a massive spike in searches for tweezers and brow tools (up 185 percent) and a 7 percent dip in reviews of false eyelashes, proving once again that a more natural look is about to blow up.