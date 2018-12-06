Brace yourselves, A Star Is Born fans. Award show season has begun. And right out of the gate, the 2019 Golden Globes nomination snubs have Twitter fuming. Before you panic, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, and A Star Is Born were all nominated in the top categories, but Sam Elliot fans are not pleased he wasn't nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

A Star Is Born collected a total of five Golden Globe nominations during the nominations broadcast on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 6. It's up for Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director, and Best Original Song. Elliot's performance as Jackson Maine's older brother, Bobby, didn't get any Golden Globes love, despite it being a truly moving performance.

One thing about the Golden Globes and the Oscars is that the nominations lists often end up being very different. So this Elliot Golden Globes snub isn't necessarily a predictor of what will go down during the rest of the award show season.

Regardless, fans on Twitter feel Elliot was seriously overlooked. They're also not happy that the film's lengthy score of all original songs didn't get nominated in the Best Original Score category.

Sam Elliot and A Star Is Born isn't the only snub Twitter is upset about, either.

One super surprising snub was This Is Us, which received zero nominations.

Despite having been nominated in the past in multiple categories and essentially being an award circuit favorite since season one, This Is Us wasn't nominated for any 2019 Golden Globes. Not only did the actors get completely shut out in the categories they've been consistently nominated in, but the show as a whole also didn't receive any recognition.

Some other snubs Twitter isn't happy about: The Handmaid's Tale wasn't nominated for Best Television Series - Drama, Issa Rae and Insecure got no love at all, and neither did Atlanta (other than Donald Glover's Best Actor nom). These are more examples of shows that have received a bunch of nominations and wins at past Golden Globes that didn't get nominated this year, so color fans confused.

It seems that a lot of shows that have become award show staples were left out of categories to make room for all of the great new shows viewers got this year. Killing Eve and Pose got some very deserved nominations, but it's nevertheless shocking to see such lauded shows be completely shut out. Fans also feel Michael B. Jordan deserved a nomination for his performance as Eric Killmonger in Black Panther, but hopefully they can find some comfort in the fact that Black Panther was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Drama.

Safe to say the 2019 Golden Globes have gotten off to a rocky start with a bunch of fans. Here's hoping the Oscar/Emmy nominations treat Twitter's favorite films/shows with some more love in the coming months. Award season is upon us, fam.