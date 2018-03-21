It's hard to figure out a fresh way to do your makeup every single day. Half of the time I can't decide which latte to order at Starbucks, let alone choose between a nude or a red lip. So for one week, I did makeup inspired by the flirtiest new 2018 spring fragrances, and I don't mean I made myself look like glass.

For this experiment, I let the personality of each fragrance guide my heart and make all the decisions for me. That way, my indecisive self wouldn't have to make such important choices so early in the morning. With National Fragrance Day on March 21, I figured this was the prime time time for me to pick some new signature scents. I'd been down to the dregs of my favorite warm winter perfumes for a while and, though the weather wasn't as convinced, I was ready for something more springy.

Of course, I couldn't choose just one. For me, fragrance is inextricably connected to my emotions. If I'm feeling sexy, I'll reach for a bottle with notes of sandalwood. If it's adventure I'm after, I'll find something with peppercorn. On the very off chance I'm feeling sweet as pie, vanilla and florals have my back.

So for a week, I spritzed on my favorite new spring fragrances before I even did my makeup. TBH, the scents helped me make better decisions than my brain alone ever could.

Issey Miyake L'Eau D'Issey Pure Nectar de Parfum

Issey Miyake L'Eau D'Issey Pure Nectar de Parfum, $89, Ulta

I started off my week by rocking the Issey Miyake L'Eau D'Issey Pure Nectar de Parfum ($89; ulta.com). This fragrance was simply calling my name on Monday morning. The notes of honey pear and sweet rose definitely smelled like springtime, but the base of creamy sandalwood made it feel more sexy than most floral perfumes. This is the kind of fragrance you could wear to from a dressed up job interview to a fancy first date afterward. It's sophisticated and sexy all at the same time.

For my look, I drew my inspiration from the rose gold, water droplet-shaped bottle, and from the sparkling sensation the scent gave me. Immediately, I knew I wanted to slay a rose gold glitter winged eyeliner look that would really embody everything about this fragrance.

I created the wing using Mehron Metallic Powder in Copper ($11; mehron.com), mixed with Algenist Splash Hydrating Setiing Mist ($35; sephora.com). The mist turned the pigment powder into a liquid-liner like consistency. Using an angled liner brush, I carefully created the wing, stamping the mixture along my upper lashline and extending it outward to a tapered tip.

Then, using the same angled liner brush, I stamped Lemonhead Spacepaste in Mulholland ($22; getlemonhead.com) on top of the wing shape I had created. Since the glitter is mixed in to the vegan adhesive, this paste allows me ultimate precision.

I also quickly applied the Velour Effortless Natural Lash Collection in Barely There ($26; sephora.com) to my lashline. I wanted a pair of falsies that would draw flirty attention to my eyes, but wouldn't block all the work I had done with my liner.

To finish up the look, I applied some subtle rosy blush and highlight. Since I wanted the focus to be on my eyes, I went for a matte monochromatic lip using Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Pure Hollywood ($20; sephora.com).

Kim Carpluk

I felt so soft and romantic all day, yet I didn't have to sacrifice my badass confident attitude. Just like the glitter liner, the fragrance was feminine and not to be messed with.

Stella McCartney Stella Peony Fragrance

Stella McCartney Stella Peony Fragrance, $70, Sephora

The following day, I tried out the Stella McCartney Stella Peony Fragrance ($70; sephora.com). This fragrance is definitely a spring fragrance, with its notes of peony and amber. However, the pepper makes this scent somewhat unexpected. It's the kind of fragrance I'd wear when I want to feel like an old Hollywood starlet, lounging around my apartment in a black silk slip and cute but chic fuzzy slippers. It really gives me major Holly Golightly vibes.

For my look, I wanted to draw from the strength of the fragrance and the boldness of the black and coral colors on the bottle.

I created my bold 360 degree wing liner using Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Blacquer ($25; sephora.com) and Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in Black ($22; sephora.com). To add to the intensity, I also applied a pair of Huda Beauty Classic False Lashes in Samantha ($20; sephora.com). To tie in the coral, I applied Too Faced Melted Liquified Longwear Lipstick in Melon ($19; toofaced.com) to my lips. This pop of color clung on to my lips all day long. I really only had to touch up after eating lunch.

Kim Carpluk

This fragrance made me feel daring AF, so pairing it with a bold lip was definitely the right thing to do.

Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Garden Eau de Parfum

Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Garden Eau de Parfum, $76, Nordstrom

Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Garden Eau de Parfum ($76; nordstrom.com) inspired me to break out of my comfort zone. It's totally different from the dramatic, intense scents I normally wear. The notes of mandarin, coconut essence, ylang-ylang, and vanilla absolute really stole my heart. Normally, I can't wear sweet fragrances (because my skin naturally smells like a cotton candy factory exploded), but I've been wearing it nearly nonstop since I first smelled it.

Because this fragrance is sweet and simple in the most elegant way, I wanted my makeup to be as well.

To draw attention to my sweet cheeks, I created draping along the cheekbone with the Urban Decay Backtalk Eye & Face Palette ($46; sephora.com). The contour-like effect was achieved by using all the blush shades, starting with the deepest, Cheap Shot, in the hollow of my cheek, working all the way up to the highlight, Party Foul, at the high point of my cheekbone. Since I wanted to keep the focus on the draping, I simply swept the same blush tones along my eye as well, simply to enhance the shape. To ensure the end result remained soft and natural, I once again went for a subtle pair of falsies, the Velour Effortless Natural Lash Collection in Would I Lie? ($26; sephora.com).

I wiggled some Hourglass Arch Brow Volumizing Fiber Gel ($28; sephora.com) through my brow hairs so they'd look as naturally defined as possible. The fibers amp up the volume, but my brows still didn't look drawn on.

On my lips, I layered Clinique Marimekko x Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss in Air Kiss ($21; sephora.com) over Kat von D Everlasting Lip Liner in Saint ($18; katvondbeauty.com). This gloss was by far the most lightweight gloss I've ever worn. It was super shiny, but 0 percent messy.

Kim Carpluk

This look definitely pushed me out of my comfort zone, but I adored it. It's inspired me to see the softer side and embrace lighter makeup beats.

Salvatore Ferragamo Amo Eau de Parfum

Salvatore Ferragamo Amo Eau de Parfum, $120, Bloomingdale's

If you're going on a vacay this spring, then the Salvatore Ferragamo Amo Eau de Parfum ($120; bloomingdales.com) is for you. Imagine frolicking in some fruit tree dotted field while wearing red and white gingham, holding the hand of a hot Italian man. That's what this fragrance smells like. Italian bitter accord, blackcurrant, rosemary, and rhubarb will literally make your mouth water.

For this look, I was inspired by the rad lilac-but-also-silver-but-also-pink metallic hue of the bottle. I also was inspired by the softness of the shape and the juiciness of the scent.

To create my metallic shifting eye, I used the shade from the Kat von D I Am Divine Palette ($38; sephora.com) on my lid, and the rose gold hues from the Urban Decay Naked 3 Palette ($54; sephora.com) on my outer corner and crease. I also applied my Huda Beauty Faux Mink Lashes in Jade ($23; sephora.com) for a little extra flirty sexiness.

On my lips, I applied the Nudestix Magnetic Matte Lip Color in Rose ($24; nudestix.com) all over. Then, I lightened the center using the Bite Matte Creme Lip Crayon in Blanc ($24; sephora.com) to create the illusion of a fuller pout.

Kim Carpluk

I definitely summoned up every ounce of sexiness I had for this look.

Pinrose Secret Genius Shimmer Mist

Pinrose Secret Genius Shimmer Mist, $42, Pinrose

I definitely saved the most extra one for last. The Pinrose Secret Genius Shimmer Mist ($42; pinrose.com) will not only douse you in a gorgeous veil of vanilla, caramel and sandalwood, it will also coat you in iridescent pink and silver body sparkles, so you can live your best early 2000s Britney Spears dreams. Seriously, my inner child is screaming for the sweet like candy scent and glitter magic of this fragrance.

Of course, the crowing glory of my look had to be glitter.

I wanted to create an intense glitter highlight that would be visible from outer space. I started by dusting the high points of my cheek bones with the pink and blue hues NYX Cosmetics Love You So Mochi Arcade Glam Palette ($19; nyxcosmetics.com). Then, I tapped some Make Up For Ever Star Lit Liquid in Arctic White ($24; sephora.com) right on top. The white and pink iridescent parties matches the Secret Genius Shimmer Mist perfectly. Finally, because I'm extra, I also used my favorite Lemonhead Spacepaste in Houdini ($22; getlemonhead.com) for a little added magic.

On my eyes, I used the blues from the I Am Divine Palette and topped a little Lit Liquid on the center of my eye for good measure. I kept my lips natural so I wouldn't distract from the illusion on my cheekbones.

Kim Carpluk

I wore this look to Rite Aid, and I can guarantee you I was the coolest person there.

So next time you're in need of a little makeup inspo, let your fave new fragrance be your guide. Express how you feel through your scent and your glam. Madonna herself would be proud.