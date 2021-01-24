It seems like 2021 only just arrived, but with January close to an end, it's time to start breaking out the chocolates and candy hearts. In honor of the holiday, you can get yourself into the Valentine's Day spirit by swapping out your phone's home screen for a Cupid-worthy theme. From pretty pink roses to shades of red, these 20 Valentine's Day iOS 14 Home Screen ideas make it easy to set the tone for the holiday of love (and candy!).

It's been months since the iOS 14 update debuted in the fall of 2020, and since then, you've probably swapped out your home screen ~aesthetic~ to match the vibe of different holidays or just whatever mood you're in. (If you haven't played around with your home screen design, now's the perfect time to start.) There are so many festive home screen designs available on Etsy, and they can help you cut down on the hours it usually takes to revamp your home screen. Many of the Valentine's Day iOS 14 home screen packs on Etsy sell for between $5 and $10, and they'll help you get a jump-start on the process.

Once you've purchased an app icon pack, you'll still need to follow the same process as if you were making your own. To deck out your home screen, download the Apple Shortcuts app and the Widgetsmith app if you don't already have them. Then, upload each app or widget icon in the corresponding app until your phone has you seeing hearts. It may feel tricky at first, so if you need help, check out a how-to TikTok video tutorial to see how it's done.

Once you're ready to design, check out these Valentine's Day iOS 14 Home Screen ideas include monochromatic pink designs, gorgeous florals, and cute candy hearts.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Pink Home Screen Designs

To go all in on the lovey-dovey vibes, check out these designs that are perfectly pink.

Candy Heart Home Screen Designs

Remember when Valentine's Day was all about finding the cutest cards to give your classmates? And they all came accompanied with the sweet of the season: candy hearts. TBH, it wasn't really V-Day until you got a Conversation Heart that read "Be Mine." Well, bring that nostalgia to your phone with these cute designs.

Galentine's Day Home Screen Ideas

These Leslie Knope-approved designs will have you feeling like the most beautiful sunfish in the world.

Red Home Screen Designs

Keep is simple and show off your Valentine's Day ~vibes~ with one of these red color schemes.

Modern Valentine's Day Home Screen Ideas

If you just want a subtle reminder it's the season of love when you look at your phone, check out these options.

Of course, there are plenty of ideas out there, so if you don't see what you like you can browse all the options on Etsy.