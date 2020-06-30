This year, Pride Month wasn't exactly what the LGBTQ+ community is used to. The coronavirus pandemic made the beloved rituals of dressing up, turning up, and having a gay ol' time with friends impossible in the traditional sense. But queer people are innovative and resilient — we're always finding ways to finesse life in our favor, and these tweets about Pride 2020 show there was still plenty of glitter, glowing self-acceptance, and rebellious spirit to go around. The sparkly group selfies and and gay-club flexes made their way online and became at-home, Pride-themed photoshoots and virtual events instead. While some LGBTQ+ people opted to post their queer aesthetics on social media, others turned to history — learning more about it, and engaging with their friends and family members so that everyone can be more informed.
Coupled with the rise of 2020's Black Lives Matter protests, many in the queer community felt called to honor their identities through activism. Pride was born from anti-police riots, after all. The first Pride march in 1970 wouldn't have happened without the leadership of Black trans icons like Marsha P. Johnson. The parallels between 1970 and 2020 haven't been lost on people, which — along with queer folks' joy and snatched makeup — is reflected in the following tweets about Pride 2020.
Thanks to quarantine, mirror selfies have been elevated to an art.
Supreme Court-backed anti-discrimination protection in the workplace and the end of solitary confinement in New York City jails (following the death of Layleen Polanco) are a few wins that the LGBTQ+ community can celebrate this year.
"May we never forget and may we never stop fighting just like those nights of the Stonewall Riots," tweeted writer and activist Raquel Willis.
Even in the pandemic, you can still dress up and look fly AF with your friends, as long as you wear masks and practice social distancing.
These tweets are proof that Pride season was far from a bust. In some ways, 2020 laid the groundwork for queer people to get in touch with themselves, celebrate their identities in a personal, nurturing way, and champion intersectionality, not just during Pride, but all year round.